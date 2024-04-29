The direct cost of hosting refugees in Egypt is estimated at over $10 billion annually, Asharq Business reported, citing Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

Egypt is currently hosting more than 9 million refugees from all around the region, including Africa, as a result of the unrest in other countries, Madbouly noted.

The Prime Minister’s remarks were made on the sidelines of the special meeting of World Economic Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

