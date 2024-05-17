(TAP) - 13% of CEOs of industrial businesses affirmed that the industrial sector in Tunisia improved in the first quarter of 2024, compared with the 4th quarter of 2023, according to a report published, Thursday, by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Yet, 55.9% of CEOs interviewed pointed out that the sector is facing several challenges hindering their activities. They referred to the lack of spare parts, necessary equipment and funds, problems related to the supply of raw materials as well as marketing difficulties.

73% of CEO stressed that their production capacity remains below its average level. This rate was around 76%, during the 4th quarter of 2023.

1,148 CEO industrial companies were interviewed during the survey, which was carried out from February 15 to April 10, 2024.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).