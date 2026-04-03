Arab Finance: The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) decided to keep key policy rates unchanged at its meeting today, April 2nd, maintaining its current monetary stance.

The overnight deposit rate remains at 19%, while the overnight lending rate stands at 20%.

The rate of the main operation was held at 19.5%, with the discount rate also unchanged at 19.5%.

The decision reflects the Committee’s assessment of prevailing inflation dynamics, as well as its evaluation of the evolving economic outlook since the previous MPC meeting.