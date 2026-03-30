Arab Finance: Egypt’s economic growth is expected to reach between 4.9% and 5.1% in fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026 due to current regional tensions, Minister of Planning and Economic Development Ahmed Rostom highlighted.

Speaking during a press conference chaired by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Rostom indicated that the government targets an investment rate of 17% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the FY 2026/2027 plan.

Moreover, the state aims to achieve a growth rate of 5.4% in the coming FY, targeting overall investments of EGP 3.7 trillion.

In its fourth-quarter 2025 report on Egypt, French multinational universal bank BNP Paribas expected that Egypt’s real GDP would rise by 5.2% during FY2025/2026.

It is worth noting that the state’s economy grew to 5.3% in the second quarter (Q2) of FY2025/26, marking its highest growth since Q3 FY2021/22.

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