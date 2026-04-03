Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Thursday’s session on a mixed performance, with the benchmark EGX30 index declining 0.71% to 46,399 points.

The Sharia-compliant EGX33 Shariah index also moved lower, easing 0.22% to 4,909.55 points, while the EGX35-LV index rose 0.22% to 5,313.12 points.

Meanwhile, the small- and mid-cap EGX70 index advanced 0.40% to 12,753.85 points, and the broader EGX100 index gained 0.21% to close at 17,724.91 points.

Trading activity recorded 2.465 billion shares traded at a total value of EGP 6.581 billion through 140,762 transactions.

Market capitalization reached EGP 3.280 trillion by the end of the session.

Egyptian investors accounted for 88.14% of total trading, followed by foreign investors at 7.95% and Arab investors at 3.91%. Institutional investors represented 25.94% of transactions, while retail investors made up 74.05%.

In terms of net activity, Egyptian and Arab investors were net sellers with EGP 122.576 million and EGP 26.223 million, respectively, while foreign investors were net buyers with EGP 148.800 million.