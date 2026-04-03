Arab Finance: The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) affirmed that all banks operating in Egypt have implemented credit policies in accordance with the set regulations, according to a statement.

This comes in line with the CBE’s objectives to maintain Egypt’s financial stability.

The CBE highlighted that they are conducting actual studies when granting credit facilities or restructuring customer debt in accordance with the issued regulations.

Meanwhile, the sector has implemented all precautionary measures to face any potential risks and ensure the complete preservation of depositors’ funds.

As for published news circulating about the debt of one of the major clients in the banking sector, the creditor banks' alliance entered into an agreement to restructure the client’s debts.

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