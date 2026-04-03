Egypt’s macroeconomic outlook for the 2025-2026 fiscal year is defined by a strategic framework: deepening economic reforms, diversifying sources of income, and deleveraging, aimed at reducing the public debt-to-GDP ratio to below 80 percent by June 2026.

With real GDP projected to grow between 4.4 percent and 4.8 percent, alongside an expected primary budget surplus of around 4 percent, the government appears to be gradually shifting from short-term domestic financing toward a more diversified funding structure that includes international Eurobonds, sovereign sukuk, and green financing instruments.

The rapid expansion of Egypt’s securitization market, which reached an all-time high of EGP 89 billion in 2025 with no recorded defaults, represents another notable milestone. The market offers investors high-yield, investment-grade opportunities, supported by multi-layered credit enhancement mechanisms such as overcollateralization and dedicated liquidity reserves.

Meanwhile, the introduction of retail Citizen Bonds and a shift toward greater reliance on domestic financing reflect the gradual maturation of Egypt’s capital market, although the outlook remains sensitive to regional geopolitical developments and the pace of monetary easing. Overall, Egypt’s bond market is gradually transitioning from a high yield recovery narrative into a more stable and diversified frontier-market investment opportunity.

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