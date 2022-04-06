Minister of Culture Ines Abdel Dayem discussed on Tuesday ways to implement several cultural programmes celebrating the selection of Cairo as the capital of the Islamic world.

The celebrations will start on 10 April at the northern Cairo Wall and will include 149 cultural and artistic activities and workshops for heritage crafts.

Egypt also launched a traditional Ramadan activities agenda that includes 1,479 intellectual and artistic events in collaboration with the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (ISESCO).

According to Abdel Dayem, the coming period will witness many artistic events that present the Egyptian identity and reflect the features of intellectual and artistic movement in society.

Last December, the ICESCO announced the selection of Cairo as the capital of culture in the Islamic world for 2022 due to its rich heritage.

The minister said that this choice reflects Cairo’s position as a meeting place for different cultures, a creative hub, and a centre for thought and art.

She asserted that this step would consolidate the bonds of relations between Islamic peoples and enhance intellectual communication between them through the establishment of a creative dialogue that highlights the values ​​of coexistence and tolerance.