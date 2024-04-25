Riyadh: The National Debt Management Center announced the closure of April 2024 issuance under the Saudi Arabian Government SAR-denominated Sukuk Program. The total amount allocated was set at SAR 7.396 billion.



The Sukuk issuance was divided into three tranches as follows:



The first tranche has a size of SAR 2.235billion maturing in 2029.

The second tranche has a size of SAR 1.648billion maturing in 2031.

The third tranche has a size of SAR 3.513 billion maturing in 2036.



The Kingdom also plans to expand funding activities during 2024, reaching up to a total of SR 138 billion from what has been stated previously in the Annual Borrowing Plan, with a portion of this amount already covered up to date. This step comes with the aim of capitalizing on market opportunities to achieve proactive financing for the coming year and utilizing it to bolster the state's general reserves or seize additional opportunities to enhance transformative spending during this year, thereby accelerating strategic projects and programs of Saudi Vision 2030.