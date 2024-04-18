DOHA: The Qatar Central Bank (QCB) issued Government Bonds and Sukuk for tenors of two, three, five, and seven years worth QR4.65bn.

On its website, QCB said yesterday that the issuance of the treasury bills came as follows: QR1.65bn for two years tenor with a 5 percent interest rate, QR1bn for three years tenor for a 4.80 percent interest rate, QR1bn for five years tenor for a 4.75 percent interest rate, and QR1bn for seven years tenor for 5 percent rate.

The offered bids reached QR13.95bn.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).