Riyadh: The National Debt Management Center announces the closure of the July 2024 issuance under the Saudi Arabian Government SAR-denominated Sukuk Program. The total amount allocated was set at SAR 3.211 billion.



The Sukuk issuance was divided into five tranches as follows:



The first tranche has a size of SAR 612 million, maturing in 2029. The second tranche has a size of SAR 159 million, maturing in 2031. The third tranche has a size of SAR 961 million, maturing in 2034. The fourth tranche has a size of SAR 1.253 billion, maturing in 2036. The fifth tranche has a size of SAR 226 million, maturing in 2039.