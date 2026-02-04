Arab Finance: Al Baraka Bank Egypt inked a strategic cooperation protocol with Salama Takaful Insurance Egypt to enhance integration between the banking and insurance sectors, according to a press release.

The partnership aims at developing Sharia-compliant financial transactions to serve the interests of both institutions' clients and support their growth plans.

This agreement aligns with a series of joint initiatives designed to facilitate the users’ access to integrated financial and insurance services.

It also reflects the two parties’ commitment to expanding financial inclusion by providing safe and sustainable investment and insurance alternatives.

Al Baraka Bank Egypt and Salama Takaful Insurance seek to boost investor confidence and achieve the Egyptian market's goals for diverse financial services that comply with Sharia principles.