Morocco's trade ministry plans to introduce an anti-dumping duty on electric ovens imported from Turkey that would amount to 62% to protect the local market, a ministry source said on Friday.
However, Turkish brand ITIMAT will be subject to an import duty of 34%, the source said.
The dumping margin of Turkish oven makers stood at up to 71.4%, while that of ITIMAT was at 34%, the ministry said on its website.
Morocco and Turkey signed a free trade agreement in 2004.
The deal was amended in 2020 to introduce import duties on some Turkish goods following complaints by Moroccan textile manufacturers.
