Morocco's trade ministry plans to introduce an anti-dumping duty on electric ovens imported from Turkey that would amount to 62% to protect the local market, a ministry source said on Friday.

However, Turkish brand ITIMAT will be subject to an import duty of 34%, the source said.

The dumping margin of Turkish oven makers stood at up to 71.4%, while that of ITIMAT was at 34%, the ministry said on its website.

Morocco and Turkey signed a free trade agreement in 2004.

The deal was amended in 2020 to introduce import duties on some Turkish goods following complaints by Moroccan textile manufacturers.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Toby Chopra)