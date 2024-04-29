ROSHN will look to bring in the arts to its communities, to foster awareness of the importance of culture and creativity in our lives.

RIYADH: As part of its commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s art sector and Saudi creativity, ROSHN Group, the PIF-owned giga-project and Saudi Arabia’s most trusted real estate developer, has partnered with the national Theatre and Performing Arts and Commission to sponsor the first Saudi opera, “Zarqa Al-Yamama”. The agreement to be the presenting partner for what is the largest ever opera performance in Arabic reflects ROSHN’s patronage of Saudi-based artistic and cultural projects and a recognition of their positive impact on quality of life for the Kingdom and its people.

Set to open at the King Fahad Cultural Centre on April 25th and with shows daily until May 4th, the opera tells the story of the heroine Zarqa Al Yamama, who lived during the pre-Islamic era in the Al-Yamama region, in central Saudi Arabia, and follows her story through conflict between two tribes which ends in tragedy. The opera features both Saudi and international artists, including Khairan Al Zahrani, Sawsan Al Bahiti, and Rimaz Aqbi, and was written by the award-winning poet and writer Saleh Zamanan.

“Culture and Arts give meaning to life and open up the possibility of new ideas and experiences. It is fundamental to our quality in line with the goals of Vision 2030. As ROSHN, we are delighted to sponsor the first ever Arabic-language opera Zarqa Al-Yamama, which will introduce this historical music tradition to the Saudi public ,” said Ghada Alrumayan, ROSHN Group’s Chief Marketing and Communications Officer.

“The Theater and Performing Arts Commission appreciates the support shown by ROSHN for our production of the opera Zarqa Al-Yamama,” added the Theater and Performing Arts Commission CEO Sultan Al-Bazei. “This project has been years in the making and will be performed to international standards. We look forward to raising the bar when it comes to hosting new artistic genres and ideas and partnership with patrons such as ROSHN as we look to achieve our strategy to enrich the Kingdom’s performing arts sector as set out by Saudi Vision 2030”.

ROSHN Group is Saudi Arabia’s most trusted real estate developer and a giga-project wholly owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF). ROSHN’s multi-asset portfolio of integrated developments offer a new way of living for Saudi Arabia, featuring connected amenities in walking distance with green spaces, sports hubs, and cycle lanes. Driven by technology, innovation, and sustainability, ROSHN Group is building at an unprecedented scale across Saudi Arabia with a current land bank of over 200 million sqm. By 2030, ROSHN will develop over 400,000 homes, as well as 1,000 kindergartens and schools, and over 700 mosques.

ROSHN launched SEDRA, its flagship 35 million sqm community in Riyadh, in 2021, delivering homes in its first Phase ahead of schedule and becoming the Kingdom’s first giga-project to deliver to customers. The Group has since launched the 4 million sqm ALAROUS community in Jeddah and has announced further integrated developments: WAREFA in Riyadh (1.4 million sqm); ALFULWA in Al Ahsa (10.8 million sqm); and, most recently the Kingdom’s first canal project MARAFY, a mixed-use development in northern Jeddah bringing the Red Sea into the city. With over 300 square kilometers of waterfront promenade, covering a total area of more than 2 million square meters, MARAFY will feature more than 52,000 residential units with a population capacity of over 130,000 people.

As a national champion across a range of sectors, ROSHN takes a people-centric approach to building sustainably with an ethos of promoting ‘living beyond walls’ and enhancing quality of life across the Kingdom. As a member of the United Nations Global Compact, ROSHN pursues corporate excellence and partners with the best-in-class to set new standards in mainstream development, earning it the title of the best developer in the GCC by Construction Week Middle East’s Top 50 GCC Developers 2023 list.

For more information on ROSHN’s new way of living visit roshn.sa