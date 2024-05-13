Doha, Qatar: K-Pop boyband MCND captured the hearts of fans with an awe-striking performance at The Mall of Qatar on Friday.

The group’s Doha performance came as part of the ‘2024 Korea Tourism, Medical and Culture Festival’ which celebrated the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Qatar and the Republic of Korea.

The five-member group — clad in matching maroon outfits— appeared on stage and hyped the venue with on-point vocals and groovy dance moves to their hit singles Ice Age, Odd-Venture, Spring, Crush, and more.

Residents and visitors of all ages thronged the main stage as kaleidoscopic lights danced in symphony with the group’s explosive performance.

Preet, a K-Pop fan visiting Qatar from India, was genuinely ecstatic in coming across the group.

She said: “I was pleasantly surprised, and I hope many people get to know them soon.”

Similarly, Vanessa, a visitor from Tanzania, told The Peninsula: “I just got lucky that they’re here. I was very excited, and I’ve been preparing for this the whole week.”

Fan interactions were among the highlights of the event as members of the group waved at audience members who held up posters. The members of MCND also shared some of their favourite Arabian cuisines, such as Mandi, Warak enab, Kebab, and Shawarma, with the fans.

The group also promoted their upcoming album entitled “X10,” which is set to be released on May 21.

Following their performance, The Peninsula had the chance to speak with MCND in the backstage of the venue.

The group said: “This is our first time in Qatar, a country we’ve felt a connection with through travel and the World Cup. We had a wonderful time performing and meeting fans here. The response was fantastic.”

The members also shared their desire to return to the country and share more of their music.

Speaking with The Peninsula on the sidelines of the event, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Qatar H E Joon-Ho Lee was delighted to witness the event unfold successfully, adding that the 50th anniversary of Qatar and Korea ties is a golden opportunity for citizens and residents of Qatar to discover Korean culture.

The Ambassador further stated that more cultural and public diplomacy events are slated to take place for the rest of the year.

Fans fully recognize the impact of Korean culture around the globe, and more evidently now in the MENA region. Mona Lisa, an Indian resident in Qatar for 18 years, pointed out Korea’s burgeoning popularity in the country.

She said: “When FIFA World Cup happened, and BTS’ Jungkook performed, that was a big event. Now MCND, so slowly, Korea is coming to Qatar.”

Commenting on both countries’ efforts to further promote each other’s culture, she stated: “I think a part of Qatar should be also there (in Korea) and they should experience how Qatar is. It’s a beautiful culture over here. And Korea is obviously everywhere, it should be everywhere.”

The ‘2024 Korea Tourism, Medical, and Culture Festival’ at The Mall of Qatar was a two-day event which occurred from May 10 to 11 and showcased South Korea’s alluring modern and traditional culture.

Several booths were set-up at the venue highlighting renowned aspects of Korea such as the Hallyu wave, cuisines, and medical tourism.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

