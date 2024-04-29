Dar es Salaam, Tanzania – Sixty two teenagers aged 12-17 have successfully completed the Coding School in Dar es Salaam, a program delivered by ThinkYoung and Boeing. The classes, held in April 2024, have empowered Tanzanian youth with advanced digital skills, creating new opportunities for their future careers.

The Coding School is an enabler to Tanzania's economic transformation. By providing internet connectivity to its young population and promoting STEM education, Tanzania is investing in its emerging digital economy.

As part of the program, ThinkYoung and Boeing connected the students with professionals from the tech and aviation industries, providing the youth with free of charge training in programming, robotics, and drone technologies. In addition to digital skills, the participants also honed their communication and presentation abilities.

Farhana Magina, a 14-year-old alumna of the Coding School in Tanzania, shared her experience: “It’s been such an incredible opportunity to meet other students who share similar interests in STEM subjects and to learn in such a fun environment”.

Kuljit Ghata-Aura, Boeing President in the Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, and Central Asia, said: “Coding is regarded as a key skill for the 21st century and one of the pathways into a fulfilling career in aerospace. It’s also incredibly exciting and powerful to learn. We hope that this inaugural Coding School will contribute to Tanzania’s efforts to provide even more kids with the tools, resources, and inspiration they need to build the future they imagine is possible.”

"We are confident that the ThinkYoung Coding School in Tanzania will pave the way for even more initiatives across the African continent," said Delila Kidanu, Director of ThinkYoung Africa. "Each year, we witness a growing number of applications, indicating the strong foundation our program has established in Africa and the readiness for further expansion. Since 2016, we have partnered with Boeing to support young people worldwide with essential STEM skills."

Since 2019, ThinkYoung and Boeing have co-hosted coding schools in Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, and Tanzania, with a total of 640 students participating in the program in Africa.

More than 60% of the participants of the Coding School are girls. By breaking stigmas, the program provides them with role models, early exposure to computer science, and a supportive environment.

Boeing has partnered with over 40 organizations and invested more than $22 million since 2008 to drive systemic improvements in education and economic transformation in Africa.

In Tanzania, Boeing's community projects prioritize STEM education, digital literacy, and women's empowerment.

About ThinkYoung

ThinkYoung is the first think tank that focuses on young people. It was founded in 2009 and has expanded to have offices in Brussels, Geneva, Hong Kong, and Nairobi. It is a non-profit organization, with the aim of making the world a better place for young people. ThinkYoung conducts studies and surveys, makes advocacy campaigns, writes policy proposals, and develops education programs. ThinkYoung programs have reached over 800,000 young people. More details: www.thinkyoung.eu

About Boeing

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. The company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact.

Boeing’s diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company’s core values of safety, quality and integrity.

Boeing’s heritage in Africa dates back 75 years. With more than 60 airline customers operating about 500 Boeing airplanes in Africa, Boeing represents 70% of the airplane market currently in service across the continent. More details: www.boeing.com.

