Kuwait City, Kuwait: Alghanim Industries, in partnership with the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS), once again demonstrates its commitment to community welfare during the holy month of Ramadan. Under the leadership of Sir Kutayba Y. Alghanim, Executive Chairman of Alghanim Industries, the company has actively participated in a series of philanthropic initiatives, reflecting the values of mutual support and generosity that are deeply rooted in Kuwaiti culture.

Employees from a wide array of Alghanim Industries’ divisions, covering industries such as food and beverage, retail, engineering, automotive, and more, came together for the campaign, assembling vital food and cooking supplies. The involvement extended to the families and friends of employees, who helped put together basic necessities such as rice, flour, cooking oil, legumes, and various staple foods, aimed at aiding families during Ramadan.

Furthermore, Xcite, the electronics retail arm of Alghanim Industries and the largest in Kuwait, contributed by providing essential household appliances. This contribution included items like refrigerators, chest freezers, air conditioners, and kitchen appliances, among others, based on the needs of each family.

This collaboration highlights the company's ongoing commitment to giving back to the community, with employees and their families volunteering to support underserved families through various charitable efforts.

Sir Kutayba Y. Alghanim expressed his appreciation for the partnership with KRCS, stating, "Our ongoing partnership with the Kuwait Red Crescent is a testament to the spirit of giving that we hold dear at Alghanim Industries. We are grateful for the opportunity to contribute to KRCS's humanitarian efforts, which allow us to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need."

Dr. Hilal Al Sayer, Chairman of the Kuwait Red Crescent Society, also commended the successful partnership with Alghanim Industries. "Our work together has been instrumental in providing essential support to marginalized communities across Kuwait and beyond. We value the dedication of Alghanim Industries and its employees and look forward to continuing our collaboration to address the challenges facing our communities."

The partnership between Alghanim Industries and KRCS is a prime example of how the private sector can play a significant role in community service and humanitarian work. Both organizations are committed to continuing their efforts to support and uplift those in need, reinforcing their shared dedication to making a positive impact in the community.