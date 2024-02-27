Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya met on Tuesday with United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on the sidelines of the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva.

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways of enhancing cooperation between Kuwait and the UN High Commission for Human Rights in various fields and means of achieving goals of common interests in human rights.

They both discussed the international efforts made by the State of Kuwait to boost human rights, and the local efforts as well in the framework of accomplishing Kuwait Vision 2035 Moreover, the two sides discussed the latest humanitarian situation in Gaza, the international efforts to end their suffering and reaching ceasefire and ways to allow aid to enter Gaza.

