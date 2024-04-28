Muscat: Affirming its position as a leading digital bank in Oman, Sohar International, the fastest-growing bank in Oman partners up with Samsung to proudly introduce Samsung Wallet. This mobile payment solution empowers Sohar International and Sohar Islamic customers to perform secure and contactless payments using their Samsung phones or watches seamlessly via POS machines as well as use their Samsung Wallet account to conduct online payments with ease and convenience.

"As we unveil our partnership with Samsung Wallet with the launch of Samsung Wallet, we mark a significant milestone in the evolution of digital banking in Oman,” stated Mr. Ahmed Al Musalmi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International. "This collaboration epitomizes our commitment to harnessing cutting-edge technology, enhancing security, and providing innovative payment solutions to our customers. Introducing Samsung Wallet to our suite of digital solutions underscores our dedication to setting the standard for digital excellence in our nation."

The bank encourages customers to take full advantage of linking their Sohar International and Sohar Islamic cards to Samsung Wallet for a streamlined payment process across multiple devices. To get started, customers can download the Samsung Wallet App from the Galaxy Store, log in with their Samsung account, and set up their PIN and fingerprint for security. After these steps, they simply select 'add card' to scan or manually input their Sohar International or Sohar Islamic credit or debit card number.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Sajeel Bashiruddin, Chief Digital Officer at Sohar International, said: “Today marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to enhancing customer experiences. With the introduction of Samsung Wallet, Sohar International is spearheading a new era of seamless and secure digital transactions, empowering individuals to navigate their financial journeys with confidence and convenience. This strategic move underscores our dedication to delivering cutting-edge financial solutions that anticipate and meet the needs of our customers. By embracing our partnership with Samsung Wallet, we are not just adapting to change – we’re shaping the future of banking experiences. ”

“Our partnership with Sohar International is a critical step for us as we continue expanding our next-generation payment solutions to consumers in the region. Samsung Wallet not only offers user-friendly features but also prioritizes the security of customers' personal and financial information. With the help of Samsung Knox, consumers can have peace of mind through advanced security measures such as monitoring and preventing unauthorized access or tampering of the device. This collaboration demonstrates our unwavering commitment to innovation and customer-centric values, as we work towards creating a more vibrant digital landscape for all.” said Fadi Abu Shamat, Head of the Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics.

Samsung Wallet is set to expand its functionalities, including the ability to store important documents like IDs, electronic keys, and boarding passes conveniently. Samsung's continued partnerships with trusted entities and developers promise ongoing enhancements to the wallet’s capabilities. In terms of security, Samsung Wallet utilizes robust hardware and Samsung’s Knox-based security technology to protect sensitive information stored on devices, such as through fingerprint recognition and encryption. It safeguards user data by substituting sensitive information with unique identifiers, adding an additional layer of security against both digital and physical breaches.

About Sohar International

With the vision to become a world-class Omani services company that helps customers, community and people to prosper and grow, Sohar International operates with a purpose to help people 'win' by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, complementing their growth and prosperity with international standard service delivery. The Bank seeks to redefine banking in Oman through transformational developments centered on the principles of More Velocity, making everything simple and fast; More Value, ensuring relevance and connectivity to customers’ world; and More Vision, liberating stakeholders through talented leadership.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

