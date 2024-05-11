Kuwait: Renowned for its dedication to nurturing Kuwaiti youth, Ooredoo Kuwait, telecommunications leader, continues to spearhead the ‘Waed’ internship initiative for the second year in a row, as part of its social responsibility agenda.

It serves to mention that ‘Waed is a youth development project launched in collaboration with Youth Public Authority to empower young students and prepare them for their future careers. ‘Waed’ provides an important platform for training Kuwaiti youth to enhance their skill set with practical applications at an early age, employing the young participants, from secondary school students, i.e. those between the ages of 14 to 17 years in real fields work to gain new professional skills.

In its second season, the ‘Waed’ program this year will host 300 ambitious Kuwaiti youth. As part of its support and participation in the ‘Waed’ initiative, Ooredoo Kuwait will invite those interested in gaining hands-on experience and vital skills in the field of communications and digital technology, to begin their summer training at Ooredoo throughout the entire month of June.

With the launch of the second phase of the project, set to identify the group of students participating in the ‘Waed’ program who are willing to delve deeper into the field of communications and technology, Ooredoo Kuwait management conducted a series of personal interviews with the participants, outlining invaluable learning opportunities and laying the groundwork before commencing the actual training work beginning of next July.

Based on the interviews, introducing students to the roles most suitable and appropriate for each of them and the fields available to them, Ooredoo gained enough insights to organize exclusive training programmes, workshops and comprehensive initiatives for a full month – with large number of training hours. Ooredoo strives to improve the capabilities of trainees and enhance their skills in the communications and digital technology industry.

In line with ‘Waed’s objectives, Ooredoo Kuwait is keen to provide an integrated training program that prepares these young people for their potential career paths and lays the foundation for their future success.

By providing summer training opportunities, Ooredoo creates an integrated educational environment for students to invest their time during the long summer vacation in expanding their knowledge and awareness and building new skills.

By offering internship opportunities, Ooredoo creates a nurturing environment where interns can thrive both personally and professionally, equipping them with the necessary preparation to overcome future obstacles and achieve remarkable accomplishments.

Ooredoo Kuwait’s investment in developing and empowering the youth segment in general is directed towards creating a stronger, more resilient workforce that drives innovation and growth. Ooredoo’s educational and training programs provide young people with the ability to learn about its various fields of work in the world of communications and technology. This includes services, products, digital technologies, sales, administration, human resources, etc., earning them different skills for now and for the future.

Aligned with the New Kuwait Vision 2035, which focuses on empowering nationals and improving education to lead the country towards a sustainable future, Ooredoo Kuwait affirms its committed to these goals and readiness, a pioneering organization within the private sector, to support education and the public sector to advance the country's progress.

Conducting these interactive interview sessions provides Ooredoo Kuwait with the insights it needs to empower and promote the younger generation, equipping them with essential tools, support, and opportunities for success in the dynamic telecommunications and digital technology sector.

Through growth avenues, collaboration, skill development, diversity and inclusion promotion, and long-term talent cultivation, Ooredoo continues to actively shape the industry's future and demonstrate its unwavering commitment to building a brighter tomorrow.

In conclusion, Ooredoo Kuwait reiterated that the “Waed” training program for youth is one of a series of youth empowerment initiatives that Ooredoo offers to contribute to developing youth skills in the field of communications. Ooredoo continues to empower these young talents to facilitate clear career paths – providing every individual with the opportunity to showcase their full potential and contribute to the overall advancement of the country.

A digital enabler, Ooredoo Kuwait recognizes the importance of nurturing young talent and local communities, remaining dedicated to championing talent development and empowering the youth to thrive and contribute to sustainable development.

