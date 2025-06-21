IntelliDent AI, a Dubai-based healthtech innovator transforming dentistry through artificial intelligence, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), India—an Institution of Eminence and global academic leader. This strategic three-year partnership aims to accelerate advancements in AI-powered oral healthcare through collaborative research, education, and entrepreneurship.

The MoU, executed on behalf of MAHE’s Manipal College of Dental Sciences (MCODS), Mangalore, lays the foundation for academic-industry cooperation focused on developing future-ready dental AI solutions and equipping students with the technical and entrepreneurial skills to lead the next era of digital healthcare.

Key Pillars of the Collaboration:

Joint Research Programs: MAHE and IntelliDent will co-develop research initiatives in AI-driven diagnostics, public health, and healthcare innovation—contributing to academic publications, patents, and whitepapers.

Training & Internships: MAHE students will gain hands-on exposure through internships and mentorships at IntelliDent, supported by industry insights, guest lectures, and workshops.

Entrepreneurial Development: The collaboration will foster cohort-based learning modules, innovation hackathons, and startup support to accelerate the commercialization of student-led healthtech ideas.

Knowledge Exchange: Faculty, researchers, and industry experts will engage in reciprocal learning and cross-training to fuel innovation, skill-building, and strategic growth.

Affaan Shaikh, Founder & CEO of IntelliDent AI, shared his thoughts on the collaboration:

“This partnership is about reimagining healthcare through ethical AI and innovation. We are thrilled to work alongside one of India’s top institutions to shape the next generation of AI health leaders.”

The MoU was signed by Dr. Giridhar P. Kini, Registrar of MAHE, and Mr. Affaan Shaikh, with active engagement from academic and innovation stakeholders from both organizations.

This collaboration underscores IntelliDent AI’s mission to scale accessible, AI-powered dental care globally and MAHE’s continued commitment to integrating technology, research, and impact-driven education in the healthcare ecosystem.

Together, MAHE and IntelliDent AI are building a bold future where education, innovation, and oral health equity intersect.