Abu Dhabi: The Emirates Franchise, an affiliate of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, led a high-level trade mission to Japan from June 18 to 23, 2025, coinciding with Expo 2025 Osaka in Japan. The mission aimed to highlight the advanced UAE model in the franchising sector, reflecting the development of the business environment in the UAE and its regional leadership in this field. The delegation was headed by Her Excellency Noor Al Tamimi, Chairman Emirates Franchise - Board Member of the Abu Dhabi Chamber and included senior representatives from across the UAE’s business ecosystem. Among them were Dr. Ahmed Al Shemili, Acting General Manager of the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ms. Hamda Al Suwaidi, Technical Director of the Association, and Ms. Ahood Salah Almenhali, Events Coordinator.

During visits to Tokyo and Osaka, the delegation met with the Japanese Franchise (JFA) engaged with economic institutions and companies interested in entering the UAE market. Discussions focused on fostering collaboration, showcasing the UAE’s growing franchising opportunities, and outlining the Association’s strategic plans to attract global brands and supporting the international expansion of local franchises.

H.E. Noor Al Tamimi affirmed that this mission marks a key milestone in strengthening the global presence of Emirati franchising and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a hub for innovative business models. “She pointed out that the participation is a part of the Association’s efforts to empower national brands, open new channels for international cooperation, and facilitate the exchange of knowledge and best practices in line with the UAE’s goals for international expansion.

She added, “Our engagements with public and private stakeholders in Japan emphasised the Association’s role as a key enabler of franchise sector growth. These efforts contribute to building meaningful partnerships that transcend borders and highlight the UAE’s appeal as a destination for high-value international brands.”

On the sidelines of the visit, H.E. Al Tamimi explored with Mr. Yoshiteru Obinata, Executive Director of JFA, collaboration opportunities and knowledge exchange between the two sides. The discussion covered JFA’s structure, which includes over 470 franchisors and 1,286 brands, and its role in advancing the sector through education, training, and sector development. The UAE delegation outlined its strategy to strengthen the global footprint of Emirati franchises and deepen cooperation with global partners.

The Emirates Franchise delegation, along with representatives from the Japan Franchise (JFA), toured the UAE pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, highlighting the UAE's efforts in innovation, with a focus on the space, healthcare, and sustainability sectors.

During the visit, H.E. Al Tamimi presented the Association’s vision to empower local brands and attract leading international franchises, enhancing the UAE's presence on the international franchise map. H.E. Dr. Al Shemili commended the Association for its leadership in organising the mission, while Ms. Sheikha Al Ketbi, Deputy Commissioner-General of the UAE Pavilion, praised the delegation’s proactive engagement with Japanese and global stakeholders.

The tour included visits to pavilions of other participating countries, where global experiences were explored and knowledge was exchanged on best practices in the franchising sector and sustainable development, reinforcing the Association’s international visibility and ongoing efforts to promote Emirati brands on the global stage.

The delegation also met with numerous Japanese companies interested in entering the UAE market. Mr. Sho Hideteki, from Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), expressed full support for facilitating market entry through collaboration with the Association and the Abu Dhabi Chamber.

As part of the programme, the delegation participated in the "Prosperous Franchising: From the UAE to Osaka and Beyond" session held at the UAE Pavilion, attended by JETRO officials and Japanese business representatives. The session highlighted the UAE’s supportive business environment and franchising opportunities, creating pathways for future partnerships within the Japanese market and beyond.

The delegation’s visit resulted in tangible outcomes including strengthened cooperation with Japanese franchising institutions, the activation of a partnership agreement between the Abu Dhabi Chamber and JETRO, and the establishment of direct communication channels to facilitate the entry of Japanese companies into the UAE market.