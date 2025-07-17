Zada Developments is preparing to launch its latest project in New Zayed City soon. The project is a residential villa compound located in one of the city’s most prime areas, surrounded by a number of upscale real estate developments.

Mohamed Awad Habib, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at Zada Developments, stated that the launch of this new project comes as part of an ambitious expansion plan that began less than six months ago. This marks the company’s second project in such a short period, reflecting the rapid growth pace Zada has achieved since its inception.

Habib said that the company has successfully established a presence in the real estate market through its first project, and is now continuing its growth by launching a residential villa compound that represents a new qualitative leap.

He added that this swift achievement demonstrates the company's seriousness and clear vision to deliver upscale residential communities built to modern standards and world-class quality.

He noted that the project’s prime location in a vibrant area surrounded by services and residents enhances its uniqueness, positioning it as one of the most prominent residential destinations in the area. The compound offers a fully integrated living experience, combining modern design, strategic location, and comprehensive amenities.

The company’s CCO pointed out that the project adheres to the highest standards of quality in both planning and execution, including landscaped green spaces, recreational facilities, integrated security and smart technologies, all while offering a variety of unit sizes to suit different client needs.

Habib also pointed out that the company has already signed contracts with key partners responsible for the project’s design and execution—renowned entities and leading names in architectural and engineering consultancy—which will be officially announced at the project launch.

He disclosed that the development consists of townhouses and twin houses with varied residential unit sizes and flexible payment plans tailored to the target clientele. The project includes both residential and commercial zones, with the commercial section serving customers in both Old and New Sheikh Zayed.

The company is also committed to bringing in strong retail brands for this commercial component, Habib concluded.