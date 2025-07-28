Leading Abu Dhabi developer Aldar has announced the record-breaking sale of an eight-bedroom ultra-luxury mansion in Faya Al Saadiyat - an exclusive beachfront community located on one of the last remaining villa plots on Saadiyat Island - for AED400 million ($109 million), thus making it the most valued home ever sold in Abu Dhabi.

This follows the AED137 million sale of Aldar’s Nobu Residences Abu Dhabi penthouse on Saadiyat Island.

The record sale reflects the sustained growth of Abu Dhabi’s luxury real estate market, driven by strong demand from high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), long-term residents, and international investors, said a statement from Aldar.

With Abu Dhabi’s population surpassing four million, Saadiyat Island has established itself as the most sought-after destination in the emirate.

In H1, Aldar had recorded AED5 billion in sales on Saadiyat Island, reflecting exceptional interest from local and international buyers. Expatriates accounted for 86% of buyers, including 46% residents and 40% non-residents, with the top nationalities comprising Russia, France, United Kingdom, China and US.

Located directly on Saadiyat Island’s pristine beach and within the award-winning Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, the Faya Al Saadiyat mansion offers the highest standards of luxury and the largest allocation of space on the island, spanning 6,561 sqm, said the Emirati developer.

This signature ultra-luxury mansion blends architectural sophistication with complete privacy and uninterrupted 360-degree views of water and greenery.

Its design draws inspiration from Saadiyat Island’s natural beauty and distinctive wildlife, combining indigenous materials with minimalist aesthetics and expansive open-plan layouts.

This architectural masterpiece features Italian-made kitchens and wardrobes, bespoke joinery, and state-of-the-art appliances. Outdoors, a private beachfront pool anchors expansive living and recreational areas, framing serene views of the surrounding golf course and the pristine shores of Saadiyat Beach, it added.

Aldar Development CEO Jonathan Emery said: "This record transaction at Faya Al Saadiyat sets a new benchmark for luxury real estate in Abu Dhabi and underscores the strong demand for ultra-premium, beachfront homes in the emirate."

"Recognised as the crown jewel of Abu Dhabi’s luxury real estate, Saadiyat Island continues to attract homebuyers and investors from around the world. This sustained momentum reflects the success of Abu Dhabi’s long-term vision, enabled by progressive government policies, long-term residency initiatives, and strategic investment in infrastructure, culture, and entertainment," he stated.

Behind the striking contemporary façade, the mansion redefines bespoke living with a collection of world-class amenities, including a private car gallery, a golf simulator, an in-house cinema, and sophisticated wellness and fitness suites, alongside direct access to one of the UAE’s most desirable beaches.

Faya Al Saadiyat is thoughtfully designed by the globally acclaimed 1508 London Interior Design Studio - renowned for crafting the interiors of The OWO Residences by Raffles, part of the iconic transformation of London’s historic Old War Office - and Nordic Office Architects, a homegrown design studio known for reshaping regional skylines with globally informed design.

Ghazi Saeed Al Ateibi, Executive Director Real Estate Transactions Sector at Adrec, said: "Abu Dhabi is recognised as a world leading destination for global real estate investments, driven by growing trust in a market that is well-regulated, transparent, and investor-friendly."

"At ADREC, our role is to safeguard this ecosystem by upholding strong governance, regulatory oversight, and seamless processes across the sector. Transactions of this scale reflect the strength of a maturing market and the effectiveness of a regulatory framework we’ve put in place designed to support and attract responsible, high-value investment," he added.

