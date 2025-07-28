Riyadh – National Agricultural Development Company (Nadec) recorded an annual rise of 2.56% in net profit to SAR 218.68 million during the first half (H1) of 2025, versus SAR 213.21 million.

Nadec reported sales amounting to SAR 1.84 billion as of 30 June 2025, up 11.79% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 1.64 billion, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) edged up to SAR 0.72 in H1-25 from SAR 0.71 a year earlier.

Income Statements for Q2-25

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the company achieved profits valued at SAR 115.26 million, marking a 3.02% YoY jump from SAR 111.88 million.

The revenues grew by 5.11% to SAR 830.47 million in Q2-25 from SAR 790.06 million a year earlier.

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the Q2-25 net profits climbed by 11.44% from SAR 103.42 million in Q1-25, while revenues shrank by 17.89% from SAR 1.01 billion.

In the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2024, Nadec registered 156.45% YoY higher net profits at SAR 774.63 million, compared to SAR 302.06 million.

