Abu Dhabi, UAE – Presight, a leading global AI and big data analytics company, has entered a strategic cooperation agreement with Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters (GHQ) to develop cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies for law enforcement.

During a signing ceremony, Presight and Abu Dhabi Police jointly expressed their shared commitment to use AI to enhance law enforcement capabilities, advance public safety, and foster the development of secure, intelligent urban environments.

Attending the ceremony was His Excellency Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon AlMheiri, Commander-General of Abu Dhabi Police, His Excellency Mansoor Al Mansoori, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Chairman of the Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, and Vice Chairman of Presight; Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight; and Dr Adel Al Sharji, COO of Presight, and Mohammed AlMheiri, Chief Business Officer - Public Safety & Security.

The collaboration aims to integrate the capabilities of Presight’s AI-Policing Suite – a modular, future-ready solution that leverages Generative AI, AI agents, and advanced data analytics – with Abu Dhabi Police’s operational excellence to address modern challenges in policing and smart city development.

The partnership will accelerate the deployment of intelligent systems that enable proactive crime prevention, real-time threat detection, digital forensics, and predictive analytics.

Major General/Engineer Nasir Sultan Al-Yabhouni, Director of the Leadership Affairs Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, said: “Our partnership with Presight helps us benefit from world-leading artificial intelligence technologies that will enhance our policing capabilities and take them to new heights. This collaboration supports our efforts to maintain public safety through innovation, which means strengthening our officers’ ability to respond faster, make smarter decisions, and make Abu Dhabi a safer and more secure place.”

Mohammed AlMheiri, Chief Business Officer - Public Safety & Security, Presight, said: “This strategic agreement marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of AI-driven public safety. Presight, together with Abu Dhabi Police, are enabling a new era of proactive, data-driven law enforcement, which will drive a shift towards applied intelligence-led policing defined by enhancements in decision-making and operational agility. Our platform’s intelligent digital investigator, real-time threat detection, and predictive analytics capabilities empower officers to anticipate and respond to challenges with unprecedented speed and precision. Together, we are shaping a future where cities are not only smarter, but fundamentally safer.”

This strategic alliance supports the transformation of public safety infrastructure, enabling enhanced decision-making and streamlined emergency response. The joint efforts will also explore innovative models to modernize law enforcement practices, emphasizing ethical AI usage and data-driven policing.

The partnership is a significant step forward in realizing Abu Dhabi’s vision of a future-ready, AI-enabled smart nation, reinforcing its position as a global leader in technology adoption and urban safety.

About Presight

Presight is an ADX-listed public company with Abu Dhabi-based G42 as its majority shareholder and is a leading global AI and big data analytics company. It combines big data, analytics, and AI expertise to serve every sector, of every scale, to create business and positive societal impact. Presight excels at all-source data interpretation to support insight-driven decision-making that shapes policy and creates safer, healthier, happier, and more sustainable societies. Today, through its range of AI-driven products and solutions, Presight is bringing Applied Intelligence to the private and public sector, enabling them to realize their AI strategy and ambitions faster.

For further information, please contact media@presight.ai