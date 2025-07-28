Project completion to coincide with the delivery of the remaining three phases in the project

AED60 million contract won by Intermass will build 53,000 sqft retail and leisure hub

The Masaar Central community centre at Masaar

Sharjah, United Arab Emirates: Arada has awarded the main construction contract for Masaar Central, the retail and lifestyle hub at the heart of its forested megaproject in Sharjah. Construction work is scheduled for completion by end-2026, coinciding with the full delivery of the remaining three residential phases of the AED9.5 billion community in the Suyoh district.

Valued at AED60 million, the construction contract to build Masaar Central has been awarded to Intermass, the well-established Sharjah-based contractor, which is already working on several residential phases at Masaar.

Masaar Central will provide a range of retail, dining, wellness, and education services across 53,000 square feet of gross leasable area, and will be anchored by a Carrefour supermarket, a Wellfit gym, and a Bright Star RGS nursery.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said: “Masaar Central will be the social and retail heart of the community, offering a high-quality, convenient and engaging environment that complements its forested surroundings. With half of Masaar already complete, 1,500 homes handed over and a vibrant community taking shape, this contract award brings us closer to completing all elements of the master plan by the end of 2026.”

Spread over a 19 million square foot area, Masaar features 3,000 villas and townhouses spread across six gated districts, all linked by a green spine featuring 70,000 trees.

Existing elements and facilities within Masaar include the Masaar Discovery Center and a number of family attractions, including a children’s adventure playground, water play area, skate park and Zad food truck park. The project also contains Reigate Grammar School Masaar, a branch of one of the UK’s top private schools, which is due to open in 2027.

Surrounding the masterplan is Masaar Track, a 6.6-kilometre forested cycleway incorporating bridges and tunnels, which currently welcomes thousands of cyclists every month, while The Loop offers onsite bike rental and repair services alongside a café.

Masaar is ideally located in the up-and-coming Suyoh district, close to Tilal City, the Sharjah Mosque and Arada’s first project, Nasma Residences. The community has easy access to Emirates Road and Mleiha Road, and is a 15-minute drive from Sharjah International Airport and 20-minute drive from Dubai International Airport.

Masaar has been one of the most successful and in-demand communities in Sharjah and the UAE. In February 2025, Arada launched Masaar 2, a 2,000-home community located close to the original Masaar, which sold out in just three hours. Construction at Masaar 2 will begin before the end of the year, with the first homes scheduled for completion by end-2027 and full community delivery expected by 2028.

About Arada

Launched in 2017 and headquartered in the UAE, Arada was created to build spaces people connect with for healthier, happier and more meaningful lives.

Arada’s scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, wellness and hospitality.

The master developer has so far launched nine record-breaking communities in the UAE and has expanded into the Australian market, opening an office in Sydney in 2024.

Arada also operates a portfolio of complementary brands and experiences, which includes large-scale gyms, F&B and retail assets, social initiatives and visitor destinations.

