Dubai, United Arab Emirates – DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, has announced the launch of DXC Assure Illustrations, a next-generation, AI-powered SaaS solution that transforms how life insurers generate and deliver policy illustrations. Now globally available, Assure Illustrations brings a smarter, faster, and more engaging experience to life insurance projections, modernizing a critical part of the customer journey.

Insurers today face growing pressure to deliver personalized, compliant policy illustrations while reducing operational costs and unlocking value from legacy infrastructure. DXC Assure Illustrations empowers insurers to meet these demands head-on, delivering fast, accurate, and customized projections across advisor, contact center, and digital self-service channels. By eliminating fragmented tools and improving accessibility, the solution enhances both agent productivity and customer satisfaction.

“At DXC, we’re focused on modernizing insurance operations through AI and automation to deliver seamless, intelligent experiences,” said Ray August, President of Insurance Software and Business Process Services at DXC. “With Assure Illustrations, we’re helping insurers accelerate digital transformation and elevate customer engagement. By simplifying complex processes and enabling smarter, more personalized planning, we’re setting a new standard for how the industry connects with policyholders.”

Built on DXC’s Assure Architecture and pre-integrated with DXC’s life insurance systems Assure Illustrations is designed for speed and scalability. Key features include:

AI-Enabled Policy Projections: Natural language-guided assistance helps customers model “what-if” scenarios and solve variables such as future premiums, cash values, or benefit amounts.

Frictionless Experience: A consistent, mobile-optimized interface ensures intuitive use across roles and devices.

Speed to Value: Pre-built integrations with DXC’s life systems eliminate costly third-party work and accelerate production time.

Smarter Scenario Planning: Built-in goal-seeking tools enable quick modeling of complex financial scenarios, from adjusting premium schedules to forecasting long-term benefits.

With over 40 years of industry expertise, DXC is the trusted partner of choice for 21 of the top 25 insurers. As the leading provider of core insurance systems, DXC continues to innovate—helping insurers reduce complexity and costs across more than 1 billion policies processed on DXC software. To learn more, visit website.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading global provider of information technology services. We’re a trusted operating partner to many of the world’s most innovative organizations, building solutions that move industries and companies forward. Our engineering, consulting and technology experts help clients simplify, optimize and modernize their systems and processes, manage their most critical workloads, integrate AI-powered intelligence into their operations, and put security and trust at the forefront. Learn more on dxc.com.