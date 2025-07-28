Middle East: DHF Capital S.A., the Luxembourg-based securitization company established in 2020 for well-informed investors, is pleased to announce today a new strategic collaboration with Tauro Markets, built by traders, for traders. This leading provider and international multi-asset investment platform was recently awarded Most Trusted Multi-Asset Trading Broker UAE 2024 by the International Business Magazine (IBM), and is among entities authorized by the Ministry of Commerce in Kuwait, by Saint Vincent & The Grenadines, and regulated by the FSC in Mauritius.

This alliance stems from both firms' shared commitment to innovation and excellence in the investment space. DHF Capital, known for its diversified investment solutions across Forex, equities, and precious metals, seeks to integrate Tauro Markets' recognized expertise in cutting-edge research and its platform capabilities for the benefit of its investors, recently rated "Excellent" on Trustpilot’s review platform

"Tauro Markets' expertise in market analysis and their advanced tools are a natural complement to our investment methodology. This collaboration will allow us to explore new frontiers for the benefit of our investors, offering them enhanced insights and capabilities." stated Bas Kooijman, CEO and Asset Manager of DHF Capital S.A. "We are enthusiastic about the synergies this alliance will bring, further solidifying our position as a trusted partner in wealth management."

For his part, Alexander Wilhelm Oelfke, CEO of Tauro Markets, commented: "This partnership with DHF Capital marks a powerful alignment of vision and capability. Together, we're not just equipping traders with better tools — we're reshaping what’s possible in the world of investing. At Tauro Markets, we’re focused on building a platform defined by performance, transparency, and true partnership designed to elevate every participant in the value chain. This is just the beginning of what we aim to redefine in the global investment landscape.

This strategic collaboration between DHF Capital and Tauro Markets promises to drive significant advancements in investment solutions, reaffirming both companies' commitment to innovating and delivering superior value to their respective retail and B2B clients in the global market.

As DHF Capital S.A. continues to expand its footprint across key international markets and enhance its offerings, this new partnership represents a further step in the company's commitment to bringing its high-standard financial services to more investors in the Middle East.

For more information on Tauro Markets, please visit their website at https://mau.tauromarkets.com/ and to find out more about DHF Capital, click here.

About DHF Capital

DHF Capital S.A. is a Luxembourg-based securitization company established in December 2020 for professional investors. Combining Forex, equities, and precious metals DHF Capital creates a diverse portfolio for any investor, while keeping the risks as low as possible. DHF Capital provides investors with several investment solutions that vary in risk and reward. This way DHF Capital can easily build the solution that suits its clients best.

About Tauro Markets

Tauro Markets is a multi-asset trading platform offering retail and institutional clients access to a broad range of investment products. Through its next-gen brokerage platform, Tauro Markets provides innovative financial tools and opportunities, including Forex, CFDs, commodities, indices, and a wider range of digital assets. Focused on empowering traders with more diverse and flexible investment options, Tauro Markets is working to redefine the trading experience by providing a comprehensive suite of investment products and utilizing advanced financial technologies. Backed by industry veterans and guided by an experienced leadership team, the company plans to make a significant impact in the market.



