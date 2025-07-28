Doha: Qatar’s real estate sector recorded 788 mortgage transactions with a total amount of QR19.314bn from January to June (H1) this year.

In the second quarter (Q2) of this year the mortgage transactions reached 354 with a value of QR9.277bn while in the first quarter (Q1) during the same period it stood at 434 transactions worth QR10.037bn.

Doha Municipality registered the highest number of mortgage transactions with 119 (equivalent to 33.6 percent) of the total number of mortgaged properties, followed by Al Rayyan Municipality with 97 transactions (equivalent to 27.4 percent).

Then Al Wakrah Municipality with 49 transactions (equivalent to 13.8 percent) of the total number of mortgaged properties, according to data by Ministry of Justice.

Regarding the value of mortgages in Q2, 2025, Doha Municipality comes first with amount of QR5.881bn while Al Sheehaniya Municipality registered the lowest value which reached QR780,000.

Comparing to Q2-2024, Doha Municipality comes first with amount reaching QR11.785bn while Al Shamal Municipality registered the lowest value, which reached QR7,552,427.

As for the value of mortgages in the first quarter, Doha Municipality ranked first with a total of QR5.313bn while Al Sheehaniya Municipality registered the lowest value at QR637,000.

Comparing to Q1-2024, Al Rayyan Municipality ranked first with a total of QR7.267bn while Al Shamal Municipality recorded the lowest value QR3,619,959.

The real estate trading data during the period shows that the real estate sector continues its steady growth strongly in various investment and commercial fields.

Thus, it continues the active trading movement witnessed by the sector, especially with the issuance of laws and decisions related to real estate brokerage, real estate registration and documentation, ownership and usufruct, in addition to laws attracting local and foreign capital.

This data also confirms the strength and solidity of the foundations of the Qatari economy and the continued growth of the real estate sector as one of its main components.

Considering the indicator of movement of mortgage transactions by studying the ratio of the number of mortgaged properties to the ratio of their financial value, the data revealed the ratio of the number of mortgaged properties is greater than the ratio of the amounts of mortgage transactions in all municipalities that witnessed mortgage transactions, except for Doha and Al Wakrah municipalities.

It was also revealed that the amounts of mortgage transactions achieved a higher rate compared to the number of mortgage transactions.

A quick glance and tracking the movement and volume of mortgage transactions that were processed during Q2 of this year it was found that Doha Municipality has registered seven mortgaged properties while in Al Wakrah Municipality three properties were of the top ten mortgaged properties.

The volume of mortgage transactions for the top ten properties reached 51 percent of the total value of the whole mortgage transactions that were processed during Q2, 2025.

Qatar’s real estate market is poised to benefit in the long-term, driven by several infrastructure projects and developments, expansion of the industry across the country, and investment-friendly initiatives implemented by the government in addition to an appetite for safe investment.

Meanwhile, during Q2, 2025 the trading movement in the residential units witnessed an increase in trading volume where the number of transactions reached 476 deals with a total value of QR946.655m.

On the other hand Q2 of previous year saw 154 transactions for the residential units with a total value of QR317.673m.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).