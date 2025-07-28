Riyadh – Saudi Telecom Company (stc) registered net profits worth SAR 7.47 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025, up 13.38% from SAR 6.59 billion in H1-24.

Revenues amounted to SAR 38.66 billion as of 30 June 2025, marking a 2.09% year-on-year (YoY) rise from SAR 37.86 billion, according to the financial statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) jumped to SAR 1.50 at the end of June 2025 from SAR 1.32 in H1-24.

Results for Q2-25

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the net profits generated a 15.70%% YoY hike to SAR 3.82 billion, compared to SAR 3.30 billion.

The revenues climbed by 2.59% to SAR 19.45 billion in Q2-25 from SAR 18.95 billion a year earlier.

Quarterly, the Q2-25 net profits increased by 4.76% from SAR 3.64 billion in Q1-25, while revenues grew by 1.25% from SAR 19.21 billion.

Cash Dividends

The telecom group announced cash dividends totaling SAR 2.74 billion to 4.98 billion eligible shares for Q2-25.

Eligibility and payment dates for the dividends will be 30 July and 19 August, respectively.

