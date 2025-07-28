Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Huawei and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) reinforced their commitment to empowering national talent and advancing Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation agenda with the grand opening of the Future Skills Center in Riyadh.

The ceremony was attended by high-level dignitaries, including H.E. Haytham AlOhali, Vice Minister of Communications and Information Technology; and H.E. Chang Hua, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Saudi Arabia; Eng. Murhaf Bin Mohammed Al-Madani, Assistant Minister for Development and Transformation at the Ministry of Education; Eng. Mansour bin Saleh Al-Qurashi, Deputy Minister of Communications and Information Technology for International Cooperation and Partnerships; Safa Al-Rashed, Deputy Minister of Future Jobs and Capabilities; as well as Liam Zhao, Chairman of the Board for Huawei Saudi Arabia.

The Center stands as an evolution of the successful ‘Future Space’ exhibition that opened in 2022 by Huawei and in collaboration with the Saudi Space Commission (SSC). The largest of its kind outside China, the Future Space exhibition showcases advanced technologies such as autonomous driving, 3D printing and brainwave robot control. It has welcomed more than 35,000 visitors since opening its doors to the public and has offered more than 270 training sessions to more than 10,000 participants in three years.

Commenting on the inauguration, H.E. Haytham AlOhali, Vice Minister of Communications and Information Technology, said: “Enhancing digital capabilities is a pivotal element in developing human capital and a fundamental driver of growth in the technology and economic sectors. The Future Skills Center contributes by providing an advanced training environment focused on developing digital skills in modern technologies, keeping pace with the rapid technological advancements and achieving the objectives of Vision 2030.”

The launch follows Huawei and MCIT’s joint announcement at the 2025 LEAP Summit earlier this year to expand the Future Space exhibition into a broader Future Skills framework. Now, the Future Skills Center has been redesigned as a dynamic hub for skill-building, technological exploration, and hands-on innovation. It offers immersive learning experiences in next-generation technologies including Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G, and smart applications across various industries and communities.

Speaking on the newly launched center, H.E. Chang Hua, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Saudi Arabia, said: “This initiative stands as a powerful example of the deepening cooperation between China and Saudi Arabia across the fields of innovation, education, and technology. The Future Skills Center reflects our shared belief in the importance of knowledge exchange and capacity building to drive sustainable growth. China and Saudi Arabia have a rich history of collaboration, and we will continue to partner to build a strong digital future here in Saudi Arabia.”

For his part, Liam Zhao, Chairman of the Board at Huawei Saudi Arabia, said: “When we first opened Future Space three years ago, our aim was to inspire a new generation of Saudi innovators. Since then, that inspiration has evolved into real momentum. We witness a remarkable drive here to learn about emerging tech, and this aligns fully with one of Huawei’s core priorities – to develop local talent and expand access to digital skills. With the launch of the Future Skills Center, we are deepening our commitment to create more value and accelerate Saudi’s digital future.”

The newly inaugurated Future Skills Center is aligned with the national strategy to build a digitally enabled society and develop a competitive knowledge-based economy. It will provide training, certifications, and real-world application scenarios that strengthen local capabilities and inspire future innovators.