H1 2025 Highlights:

Net profit reported at AED 208 million for H1 2025 compared to AED 139 million for H1 2024; reflecting a YoY increase of 50%. Earnings per share rose to AED 0.10 per share in H1 2025 compared to AED 0.07 in the corresponding prior year period.

Total income increased by 24% YoY to AED 374 million for H1 2025, compared to AED 300 million for H1 2024, driven by higher net interest income which increased by 13% and higher non-interest income increasing by 70% compared to the corresponding prior year period.

Total assets reported at AED 23.9 billion for H1 2025 representing a growth of 11% compared to December 2024. This is driven by a 16% growth in loans, advances, and Islamic financing and 10% growth in Investments.

Asset quality metrics maintained their improvement streak with non-performing loans (NPL) ratio now dropping below 3% to 2.2%, and provision coverage increased to 148%.

The Bank’s capital position remains robust, with a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) of 12.1% and total capital adequacy ratio (CAR) at 16.3%.

UAB’s liquidity profile remains strong, as reflected by an Advances to Stable Resources Ratio of 80%, and an Eligible Liquid Asset Ratio of 17% - both comfortably above regulatory thresholds.

Fitch and Moody’s affirmed UAB’s credit ratings at BBB+/Baa3, with ‘Stable’ and ‘Positive’ outlooks, respectively.

UAE – United Arab Bank PJSC (UAB or “the Bank”) has announced its financial results for the six months ended 30th June 2025. UAB posted a net profit of AED 208 million for the first half of 2025, compared to AED 139 million for the same period last year, representing a 50% YoY increase. Total income rose by 24% YoY to AED 374 million.

The increase in net profit reflects significant growth in total assets—up 11% from December 2024—and the Bank’s disciplined approach to risk management. UAB’s balance sheet was further strengthened through a continued focus on asset quality and capital resilience.

These results underscore the Bank’s solid momentum and strategic readiness for future growth.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal bin Sultan Al Qassimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of United Arab Bank, said: “The Bank’s exceptional financial performance in the first half of 2025 underscores the effectiveness of our strategic vision and the strength of our governance framework.

Looking ahead, we are unwavering in our commitment to advancing the UAE’s economic agenda while creating enduring value for all stakeholders. We will continue to lead with discipline, resilience, and an uncompromising focus on innovation, digital transformation, and operational excellence.”

Shirish Bhide, Chief Executive Officer of United Arab Bank, said: “Our first-half results reflect robust operational performance and the growing impact of our transformation agenda. The strong growth in profitability and total assets highlights the success of our strategic execution and our unwavering focus on customer value, efficiency, and prudent risk-taking.”

He added: “As we move forward, we will continue to scale our digital capabilities, introduce innovative products, and further strengthen our control environment—while keeping the customer at the center of everything we do.”

United Arab Bank is in the process of enhancing its capital by up to AED 1.03 billion through a Rights Issue offered to existing shareholders. This capital injection will increase the total share capital by up to AED 3.09 billion, subject to completion of the process and necessary regulatory approvals, strengthening the Bank’s capital adequacy and enhance its resilience to any adverse macro-financial shocks, while enabling future asset growth towards achieving its strategic and financial goals.

About United Arab Bank P.J.S.C.

United Arab Bank P.J.S.C. (UAB) was established in 1975, in the Emirate of Sharjah as a joint venture between key UAE and international investors, and its shares are publicly traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

UAB offers a wide range of Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Treasury & Financial Markets, as well as Shari’ah compliant products, services and flexible solutions, to meet the ever-evolving needs of our clients and the markets. Today, UAB is recognized as one of the few home-grown banks in the UAE, striving to enhance the lives of people by humanizing banking through impeccable service and tailored financial support.

UAB is rated investment grade, both, by Moody’s (Baa3/Positive) and Fitch (BBB+/Stable).

