Dubai, UAE – NKEY Architects, the international full-cycle architecture and design company, is building on its Dubai-headquartered growth trajectory with more than 250 active projects across the UAE and over 60 completed to date. As regional attention turns to resilience, continuity, and long-term confidence, the firm’s continued expansion highlights Dubai’s role as a stable base for growth, design leadership, and cross-border project delivery.

NKEY’s UAE portfolio spans Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah, with residential projects accounting for around 80% of current activity, including villas and apartments, while the remaining 20% covers commercial developments across F&B, hospitality, and related asset classes. Alongside interior design solutions, the company also delivers turnkey projects and architectural supervision of construction works, allowing clients to work with a single partner from concept through to implementation. Luxury real estate projects demand continues to be especially strong in sought-after locations such as Al Barari, Dubai Hills, Emirates hills, La Mer and Palm Jumeirah

The company’s expansion is supported by a growing team of 150+ professionals. From its HQ, NKEY coordinates projects across the UAE, the Middle East, and selected international markets, providing architectural direction, project management, and operational support. The Dubai hub also supports NKEY’s 500 residential and commercial projects across over 45 countries, including high-rise projects with real estate developers in Brazil and Canada, a new collaboration in Morocco, and private commissions from Australia. Supporting this growth, the global architecture services market is projected to exceed $605 billion by 2033.

Nataliia Melnyk, Founder of NKEY Architects, said: “Dubai’s steadiness continues to justify our confidence as a long-term home for NKEY’s global headquarters. It reflects the strength of the local market, the country’s reputation as a safe and reliable destination, and the seriousness with which the city continues to shape its future built environment. We are committed to supporting clients and partners with high-quality design, seamless delivery, and the kind of consistency that helps projects move forward with confidence.”

NKEY continues to expand its operations in Dubai, reflecting the company’s growth strategy and commitment to the region. We will continue to focus on delivering quality projects and services to our clients.

NKEY sees opportunities for further growth in the UAE, both in luxury residential development and in selected commercial segments where design quality, execution discipline, and end-user expectations are rising together. The firm's priorities across the region to deliver unique architecture and interiors remain consistent, ensuring smooth project execution, maintaining close client relationships, and building long-term partnerships that can scale across markets.

NKEY plans to continue expanding its local team and deepening its contribution to the UAE’s development vision through projects that combine design ambition with practical delivery. With its global HQ now established in Dubai, the firm is well placed to support the next phase of regional growth while serving international clients from one of the world’s most dynamic property hubs.

To learn more about NKEY Architects and its work across the UAE and international markets, visit https://nkeyarchitects.com/.

About NKEY Architects

NKEY is a full-cycle design and architecture company delivering comprehensive solutions from concept to implementation. Their expertise covers the entire project journey — from strategic vision, architectural and interior design to detailed documentation, project coordination and final realization. This integrated approach allows them to maintain a high level of quality, consistency and precision at every stage of the process. NKEY operates internationally with offices across Europe, the United States and the Middle East, enabling them to work seamlessly with clients worldwide while staying deeply connected to local contexts and cultures.