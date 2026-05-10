‘Through its disciplined institutional approach, KIPCO once again demonstrates its ability to adapt to changing conditions while safeguarding shareholder interests’ says Group CEO

Kuwait City: KIPCO – Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) – held its Annual General Assembly, chaired by the company’s Vice Chairman, Sheikh Abdullah Naser Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah. The AGM approved all items on the agenda, including a 3% stock dividend for 2025 using existing treasury shares.

The AGM elected a new Board of Directors for a three-year tenure. The elected directors are Sheikh Hamad Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Sheikh Abdullah Naser Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Sheikha Dana Naser Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Sheikha Bibi Naser Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah and H.E. Abdullah Yacoub Bishara.

KIPCO’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Sheikha Dana Naser Al Sabah, gave a presentation following the AGM in which she highlighted the achievements of 2025 and spoke of the company’s outlook for the coming period.

Focused discipline

In her opening remarks, Sheikh Dana Naser Al Sabah noted that the year 2025 was marked by ongoing economic and financial challenges and volatility at both the regional and global levels. Despite this, KIPCO, through its disciplined institutional approach, once again demonstrated the strength of its business model, the resilience of its financial position, and its ability to adapt to changing conditions while safeguarding shareholder interests.

Sheikha Dana Naser Al Sabah said:

“The strategic decisions taken by the Board of Directors over the past few years – particularly the emphasis on financial prudence and prioritizing sustainability over short-term gains – have played a key role in strengthening the company and enhancing its readiness to navigate the current environment, which we believe to be temporary.”

She added:

“The decision not to distribute dividends over the past three years was driven by a commitment to preserving shareholder value and reinforcing the company’s financial strength. This has enabled us this year to reward our shareholders through a treasury share distribution, reaffirming our commitment to delivering sustainable value.”

KIPCO’s 2025 results

In 2025, KIPCO delivered steady financial and operational performance, supported by the resilient performance of its portfolio companies. Net profit for the year increased 4.4% compared to the previous year, while total revenue and total assets were up 3.1% and 6.5% respectively. Shareholders’ equity registered a 1.7% increase, and book value went up 2.2%

KIPCO’s Group CEO said:

“Our portfolio companies maintained steady performance and recorded positive indicators of growth across several key sectors, including financial services, education, logistics and oil services. We also see promising opportunities in our regional banking investments, which we believe hold strong medium to long-term growth potential as emerging markets regain stability.”

Enhanced credit rating

KIPCO’s Group CEO noted that KIPCO’s strategic journey involved efforts to proactively manage liabilities to strengthen the company’s capital structure. In September 2025, KIPCO successfully reduced its debt by US$ 304.1 million after offering a cash tender to purchase in cash, any and all, of the US$ 500 million notes due in October 2026 and US$ 500 million notes due in February 2027, an aggregate principal amount of US$1.0 billion. The buyback was 1 to 1.5 years ahead of the notes’ maturities and resulted in positive rating actives by Fitch and Capital Intelligence, an endorsement of KIPCO’s proactive liabilities management.

Looking ahead

Concluding her presentation, Sheikha Dana Naser Al Sabah noted that in a changing environment, KIPCO remained focused on resilience, disciplined execution and long-term value creation across its diversified portfolio.

She added:

“We look to the future with confidence and optimism, supported by a diversified asset base, disciplined management, and a clear strategy that balances risk management with the pursuit of opportunities. We firmly believe that the coming years will positively reflect on the Group’s performance and shareholder returns.”

She thanked the company’s shareholders for their continued trust and support, and reaffirmed KIPCO’s commitment to working diligently and responsibly to enhance the company’s value and serve the best interests of all shareholders.

About KIPCO

Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) – KIPCO – is a holding company that invests in the Middle East and North Africa. Its strategy of acquiring, building, scaling and selling companies in the MENA region has worked successfully for over 35 years.

KIPCO’s main business sectors are financial services, food, petrochemicals & oil services, media, real estate and education. It’s financial service interests include commercial banking, asset management and investment banking.

Further information:

Eman Al Awadhi Group Senior Vice President

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Eman.Alawadhi@kipco.com

Meshari Al Duhaim Senior Manager

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Meshari.Alduhaim@kipco.com