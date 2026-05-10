Dubai, UAE; Mark & Save, one of the GCC’s fastest-growing value hyperstore chains, is set to open its 23rd hyperstore in the region and 10th store in the UAE on Monday, May 11, 2026, in Dubai’s Muhaisnah.

The new opening forms part of Mark & Save’s ongoing regional expansion strategy, with six additional hyperstores planned across the GCC over the next six months. The milestone reflects the brand’s continued confidence in the UAE economy and its commitment to delivering quality, affordability, and convenience to value-conscious shoppers across the region.

Spanning more than 150,000 square feet, the multi-level Muhaisnah hyperstore has been designed to offer customers a spacious, convenient, and enhanced shopping experience. The store will serve the growing nearby community and surrounding areas, providing customers with greater value across daily essentials, including fresh fruits and vegetables, fish, meat, poultry, fast-moving consumer goods, household essentials, electronics, bakery, hot food, fashion, and more.

The new hyperstore will feature more than 100,000 Stock Keeping Units (SKUs), catering to diverse customer needs across multiple categories. To support its operations, the store has recruited approximately 400+ professionals, further contributing to local employment and the retail sector.

“The expansion of Mark & Save demonstrates our confidence in the UAE economy and reinforces our long-term commitment to the region. Our goal is to deliver greater value for every dirham spent by our customers,” Debangshu Adhikari, Senior Vice President, Mark & Save, said.

“Mark & Save has shown that retailers can deliver a world-class shopping environment and customer experience while remaining affordable. We offer customers an elevated retail experience without compromising on value. Our customers are able to purchase more by spending the same amount compared to many other retailers.”

Mark & Save’s continued growth is driven by its customer-centric approach, value-led pricing, and focus on convenience. By listening closely to customers and responding to their evolving needs, the brand has built a strong proposition that combines affordability with quality and an enjoyable shopping experience.

“Our customer-centric approach, combining value-driven pricing with an unmatched shopping experience, continues to gain popularity among a growing number of consumers. Customers save more when they shop at Mark & Save, and this has helped us increase customer acquisition while strengthening long-term loyalty,” Adhikari added.

With more than 5,500 employees, Mark & Save continues to create memorable shopping experiences while generating career opportunities across the region. Launched in 2022 as a value retail concept by Western International Group, Mark & Save offers quality products at affordable prices under the promise of “Affordable Luxury.”

“The Muhaisnah store marks another important milestone in Mark & Save’s growth journey. It reinforces our commitment to delivering value, variety and convenience to our customers while contributing to the local community and economy,” said Mohammed Fasil, Head of Operations at Mark & Save.

“To celebrate the grand opening, customers can look forward to exciting promotions, including special discounts across key categories, Half Pay Back offers on fashion, and exclusive launch deals on fresh food and grocery items and many more categories.

“Opening 23 stores is a significant achievement, particularly in today’s highly competitive retail environment. This success is the result of strong teamwork, visionary leadership, meticulous planning, and flawless execution,” Mohammed Fasil added.

Mark & Save is part of Western International Group, which operates one of the largest retail networks across the GCC. The name “Mark” represents a benchmark for quality and savings, while “Save” reflects the brand’s commitment to helping customers save every time they shop.

The brand currently operates large-format value retail stores across the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with several new stores under construction or in the final stages of site selection across the GCC. Mark & Save has ambitious plans to expand its footprint globally, with a long-term target of opening 100 by 2030.

About Mark & Save

Mark & Save is a value retail chain launched by Western International Group in May 2022 to help value-seeking customers save more every time they shop. The brand offers a family-oriented shopping experience for customers of all age groups, with a special focus on value-conscious consumers.

Mark & Save provides a wide range of high-quality products at competitive prices across multiple categories. With friendly and professional staff, an easy return policy, regular in-store promotions, community-focused events, digital retail processes, and the WeRewards loyalty programme, the brand delivers a fun, affordable, and customer-friendly shopping experience.

Website: https://www.markandsave.com/

About Western International Group

Western International Group is a diversified business conglomerate with interests across retail, household appliances, electronics manufacturing, consumer goods, exports, imports, wholesale, and hypermarket chains across the GCC.