Khaled Bahig: We aim to reach 50 companies by the end of the year and 100 companies by 2027, with anticipated regional expansion

Mohamed El Bannany: The Command system provides agents with an integrated digital platform to enhance reach and sales locally and globally

Ahmed Ghoneim: Keller Williams’ digital transformation is reshaping the market and strengthening the global export of Egyptian real estate

Cairo – RED announced that it has obtained the exclusive master license to represent Keller Williams in Egypt, in a move considered one of the most significant transformations in the Egyptian real estate marketing market, aimed at reorganizing the sector and raising its efficiency in line with international standards.

Keller Williams is the world’s largest real estate marketing company. It was founded in Texas, United States, in 1983, and currently operates in more than 68 countries through a network of more than 200,000 real estate agents and over 1,100 franchise offices worldwide. The company has also topped global real estate marketing rankings for several consecutive years.

A qualitative transformation in the Egyptian market

This partnership comes at a time when the Egyptian real estate market is undergoing a “correction” phase following the sharp price increases recorded during 2024 and 2025, which affected purchasing power and led to the exit of a number of speculators, while confirming the shift of real estate into a long-term investment extending from four to five years.

The stabilization of the exchange rate during 2025 also contributed to calming the wave of purchases driven by concerns over currency fluctuations. At the same time, a number of developers and marketing companies that entered the market without strong foundations faced major challenges, resulting in the continuation of the market’s “cleansing” process, which is expected to continue through 2026.

In this context, Khaled Bahig, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Keller Williams Egypt, said that the partnership with Keller Williams represents a genuine turning point in the Egyptian real estate marketing market, stating: “The real estate market in Egypt is strong and promising, but it needed reorganization at the level of the marketing ecosystem. This is what we seek to achieve through this partnership, which aims to deliver a qualitative leap based on transferring global expertise and applying the highest standards of training and professionalism.”

He added: “What has been achieved in Egypt represents an unprecedented step globally, with nearly 30 Keller Williams franchises being launched at once from day one. This reflects the confidence that these thirty companies place in both RED and the Keller Williams entity, in addition to their belief in the real value that this cooperation will add to the Egyptian market and the promising growth opportunities it offers during the coming period.”

Bahig noted that Egypt was selected following detailed studies conducted by Keller Williams, which identified the Egyptian market as a strong investment opportunity supported by rising demand, while also selecting Dar Al Khabra as the local partner due to its experience, strong reputation, and culture based on the concept of professional real estate brokerage.

He revealed regional expansion plans, confirming the acquisition of an exclusive contract to market a project within the Holy Sites in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to clients in Egypt, reflecting the strength of the brand and its regional reach.

Khaled Bahig added: “We are targeting carefully planned and rapid expansion within the Egyptian market. We are working to increase the number of companies joining our network to reach 50 companies by the end of this year, with more than 1,000 real estate agents. In the medium term, we plan to double this growth so that the number of companies reaches 100, with approximately 3,000 real estate agents by the end of 2027.

We are also working to export this model beyond Egypt through participation in international exhibitions. We are preparing to launch our first overseas participation by the end of this year in Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and Bahrain. On the domestic level, we have already established a presence in several governorates, including Cairo, Assiut, and Alexandria, and during the coming period we aim to cover different governorates across the Republic.”

Technology drives transformation… “Command” reshapes real estate marketing

For her part, Abeer Salah, Member of the Board of Directors of Keller Williams Egypt, affirmed that technology represents the backbone of Keller Williams’ business model, particularly through the Command system, explaining: “Joining Keller Williams opens the door for any company or broker to a fully integrated ecosystem of digital tools, foremost among them the Command system, which is considered a comprehensive platform for managing real estate business with a high degree of professionalism.”

She added: “Through the system, agents can list all units, whether new developments or resale properties, which then automatically appear on Keller Williams’ global platforms such as KW.com and KW Egypt. These platforms rely on the latest search engine optimization technologies, ensuring efficient access to targeted clients.”

She pointed out that the system also allows each agent to create their own website under the umbrella of the global brand, with the ability to use keywords suited to the Egyptian market, thereby enhancing the chances of properties appearing among the top search results.

She continued: “One of the most important advantages of Command is the global Referral network, through which properties are displayed to more than 200,000 real estate brokers worldwide, enabling client exchange and cross-border sales growth on an unprecedented scale.”

She also noted that the system provides advanced tools for designing advertising campaigns through a partnership with Canva and the integration of artificial intelligence technologies, in addition to direct integration with platforms such as Facebook and Instagram to manage marketing campaigns efficiently.

One platform connecting the local market to a global network of brokers

In the same context, Ahmed Ghoneim, Regional Operating Partner and Member of the Board of Directors, emphasized that the digital transformation offered by Keller Williams represents a real leap in market performance, saying: “What Keller Williams offers in terms of technological tools, particularly the Command system, is not limited to improving operational efficiency. It redefines the entire sales process, from lead generation to closing the deal.”

He added: “The real value lies in the integration of these tools within one ecosystem, enabling agents to work more professionally while gaining access to a vast global network, which enhances opportunities for exporting Egyptian real estate and attracting international clients.”

He pointed out that integrating artificial intelligence and digital marketing tools improves the quality and effectiveness of advertising campaigns, stressing that the Egyptian market is entering a more organized and professional phase during the coming period.

Developing RED Expo into Keller Williams Expo

Mohamed El Bannany, Member of the Board of Directors of Keller Williams Egypt, revealed the relaunch of RED Expo under the name Keller Williams Red Expo, reflecting the company’s international transformation, with plans to increase the number of participating development companies from around 40 companies to between 60 and 70 companies in future editions.

This partnership also strengthens opportunities for exporting Egyptian real estate by connecting the local market to Keller Williams’ global network, enabling the marketing of units to international clients in markets such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Europe, and the United States, while providing Egyptian real estate products with a higher level of credibility and trust.