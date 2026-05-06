Emaar, the Economic City (EmaarEC), the master developer of King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), has announced that it has awarded a SAR547.3 million ($146 million) contract to Nesma and Partners to carry out infrastructure development works within the Industrial Valley and the Special Economic Zone at KAEC.

The scope of work includes Phase 1 of King Salman Automotive Cluster within the mega Saudi development, said EmaarEC in its fiing to Saudi bourse tadawul.

These areas are partially developed and require completion of key infrastructure works to support existing tenants and meet contractual obligations, it stated.

The Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF, which is one of the major shareholders of EmaarEC, owns 30.1% of Nesma and Partners Contracting Company.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

