Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo, Qatar’s leading telecommunications provider, has extended its partnership with beIN MEDIA GROUP (beIN). This extension ensures customers across Qatar will continue to enjoy access to world-class sports and entertainment content, including the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026TM.

The agreement was signed at Ooredoo’s headquarters by Sheikh Ali bin Jabor bin Mohammad Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ooredoo Qatar, and Mohammad Abdulaziz Al-Subaie, CEO of beIN, MENA, in the presence of senior representatives from both organisations.

Under the extended agreement, Ooredoo Home + customers subscribed to the beIN Ultimate package will continue to benefit from access to 69 channels, alongside beIN’s OTT platforms, TOD and beIN CONNECT, providing a seamless, multi-screen viewing experience across devices, both at home and on the go.

The extended partnership enables access to beIN’s flagship sports network, beIN SPORTS, the exclusive broadcaster of major global and regional tournaments across football, tennis, motorsports, basketball, and more. Alongside this summer’s FIFA World Cup 2026TM, coverage includes the AFC Asian Cup 2027, and the CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2027.

beIN’s entertainment channels promise viewers the best in movies, series, kids’ content and more through its beIN MOVIES, beIN SERIES, beIN DRAMA, JeemTV, Baraem and beJunior channels amongst other beIN branded and beIN partner channels.

Commenting on the agreement, Sheikh Ali bin Jabor bin Mohammad Al Thani, CEO of Ooredoo Qatar, said, “Sports and entertainment bring people together, across borders, languages, and generations. Our extended partnership with beIN reflects this belief, as well as our ambition to deliver richer experiences for our customers. By combining advanced connectivity with world-class sports and entertainment, we are creating a seamless digital experience that evolves with our customers’ expectations.”

Mr. Mohammad Abdulaziz Al-Subaie, CEO of beIN MENA, added: “Our renewed partnership with Ooredoo reflects a shared vision to deliver unparalleled access to premium sports and entertainment experiences. By combining our world-class content portfolio with Ooredoo’s advanced digital infrastructure, we are ensuring audiences across Qatar can enjoy seamless, high-quality viewing of the world’s most iconic events, anytime and anywhere.”

The renewal underscores Ooredoo’s dedication to integrating high-speed connectivity with premium content, delivering a seamless, connected digital entertainment experience.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is Qatar’s leading communications company, delivering mobile, fixed, broadband internet and corporate managed services tailored to the needs of consumers and businesses. As a community-focused company, Ooredoo is guided by its vision of enriching people’s lives and its belief that it can stimulate human growth by leveraging communications to help people achieve their full potential.

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