Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: As industrial cities and free zones continue to expand across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, particularly within KEZAD Al Mamourah A, Sdeira Group, part of AD Ports Group, has announced the launch of ‘Aryam- KEZAD Al Mamourah’, an integrated staff accommodation community with a total capacity of 27,000 beds, during its participation in Make it in the Emirates 2026.

Located within Al Mamourah in KEZAD A, the development benefits from close proximity to Khalifa Port and the surrounding logistics zone, with direct access to the Abu Dhabi - Dubai transport corridor. The project will be delivered in two phases, with Phase One comprising 14,000 beds across a total site area of 110,200 square metres and a built-up area of 137,800 square metres, providing industrial, logistics, and commercial businesses with scalable accommodation solutions close to their operations.

The community extends beyond the conventional accommodation model, incorporating central kitchens, dining halls, a central laundry facility, a medical clinic, recreational amenities, sports facilities, retail outlets, and a mosque, all within a smart and sustainable masterplan. The development also integrates smart metering systems, energy efficiency measures, and water conservation solutions in alignment with staff accommodation standards.

Commenting on the launch, Abdulaziz Ahmed Baozair, Chief Executive Officer of Sdeira Group, said:

“Industrial growth is driven by production capacity, which in turn depends on human capital. Aryam - KEZAD Al Mamourah has been developed in response to the growing demand for staff accommodation within KEZAD Al Mamourah.”

The project forms part of Sdeira Group’s continued growth journey, with the Group today managing more than 165,000 beds across thirteen workforce communities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

*Source: AETOSWire

For media enquiries:

Sdeira Group, Ibrahim Hawari – Marketing Manager | info@sdeira.ae | sdeiragroup.ae | 800 11 14

Stand ES02 - Hall 13 | Make it in the Emirates 2026 | ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi | 4-7 May 2026