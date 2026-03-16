Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior, MOI, has given precautionary evacuation guidelines manual for workplace during emergency and exceptional situations.

The Ministry in a post on social media warned that when evacuation alert is issued, employees must evacuate the danger location immediately, move away and head to the nearest safe place as a temporary precautionary measure until the danger has passed.

It advised that before any emergency occurs, employees should be familiar in advance with emergency exits and evacuation routes, know the designated assembly point outside the building, take note of the locations of safety equipment and fire extinguishers.

Employees and safety officers must also ensure that emergency corridors are clear of any obstacles and adhere to the safety instructions at the establishment.

In case an evacuation alert is issued, employees must stop work immediately and remain calm, follow the instructions sent through the National Alert System, or safety officials and leave the location using the designated evacuation routes earlier highlighted.

Employees are advised against delaying evacuation to collect personal belongings and are encouraged to assist colleagues, visitors, elderly and people with disabilities.

During the evacuation process, they are to proceed directly to the nearest emergency exit according to the directional signs, use the stairs, and not use elevators, move calmly without running or pushing and in the case of smoke, they are to move at a low level and follow the instructions of safety officers.

The Ministry explained that employees are expected to proceed directly to the designated assembly point, inform the officials if there are still someone inside the building and not return to the building until it is officially announced that the danger has passed.

For situations where evacuation is not possible, employees are encouraged to move to the nearest safe location inside the building, close doors, if possible, to reduce the hazards, contact the relevant authorities to inform them of their present location and wait for instructions from emergency teams.

In the case where there is an occurrence of immediate danger during evacuation, evacuation must stop if the path becomes unsafe, employees are to proceed immediately to the nearest safe place inside the building or in its vicinity, stay away from glass facades and wait for the instructions from the emergency team.

The Ministry further encouraged employees to call 40442999 in case they cannot find shelter and follow the instructions issued by the competent authorities or safety officers until guidance is given to resume evacuation or the danger is declared over.

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