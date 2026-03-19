Doha - Ministry of Interior has called on the public to strictly adhere to precautionary measures when organizing social events, including weddings and condolence gatherings, in light of the current circumstances.

In a statement, the ministry stressed that such events must be held only in designated halls and indoor venues, warning against hosting them in tents or open spaces due to potential risks that could threaten public safety.

The ministry underscored the importance of following all instructions issued by relevant authorities and avoiding any practices that could endanger individuals or the wider community, emphasizing a shared responsibility to protect lives and property.

It also expressed appreciation for public cooperation, noting that compliance reflects strong community awareness and contributes to enhancing public safety, as well as safeguarding the security and stability of society. (QNA)

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