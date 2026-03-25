Doha, Qatar: Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari said that Qatar is not involved in mediation between Iran and the US, but is focused on protecting its country.

Ansari was addressing a press conference today, March 24, 2026, when he emphasised that there is currently no Qatari involvement in mediation between the two parties. "Our focus at the moment is entirely on protecting our country and dealing with the repercussions of the various attacks that the State of Qatar has faced," Ansari said.

He further added that, meanwhile, contacts with other countries—both regional and international—are ongoing. Multilateral meetings have taken place in recent times, and work within international institutions and organizations continues in pursuit of a resolution, he said.

Ansari also stressed that the regional security system in the Gulf has been broken during this war. He further added that diplomacy should be the path to ending this conflict and the sooner the warring parties get to the negotiating table, the better it is.

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