Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs has announced that Eid Al-Fitr prayers this year will be held indoors at mosques across the country, citing concern for public safety amid current circumstances.

A ministry statement said the decision was taken as a precaution to ensure the wellbeing of worshipers.

Eid prayers are scheduled to take place at 5:53am on the morning of Eid Al-Fitr - a Muslim festival marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan and is observed with prayers, family gatherings, and festive meals.

The ministry also extended prayers for the continued safety and prosperity of Qatar's leadership, citizens and residents, expressing hope that the occasion would bring goodness, blessings and prosperity for all.

The move reflects broader precautionary measures being adopted in the country in light of ongoing developments.

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