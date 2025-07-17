United Arab Emirates - Eagle Hills has entered into an agreement to acquire the prestigious Mandarin Oriental, Munich, a premier luxury hotel located in the heart of Bavaria’s capital. This acquisition aligns with Eagle Hills’ vision to curate iconic destinations in the world’s most culturally rich and economically vibrant cities. This milestone marks the second Mandarin Oriental property in Eagle Hill’s growing portfolio, following the development and grand opening of Mandarin Oriental, Muscat in 2024.

Opened in 2000, Mandarin Oriental, Munich has long been recognized as one of the city’s most exclusive hospitality addresses. Strategically located near Munich’s renowned shopping streets and cultural landmarks, the Mandarin Oriental, Munich has become a symbol of refined elegance and timeless design.

Now under the stewardship of Eagle Hills and under a long-term management agreement with Mandarin Oriental, the property will continue to deliver its renowned luxury experience to both residents and international guests, preserving its iconic charm while enhancing the service excellence that defines its legacy. The new agreement ensures that the hotel remains operational while seamlessly introducing refined elements that reflect both the heritage of the property and Mandarin Oriental’s signature style.

Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman and founder of Eagle Hills, said: “The acquisition of Mandarin Oriental, Munich reflects Eagle Hills’ unwavering commitment to investing in iconic destinations that stand the test of time. This property is more than a hotel — it’s a symbol of cultural elegance and world-class hospitality in one of Europe’s most vibrant cities. We are proud to continue building a global portfolio that blends exceptional design, heritage, and long-term value”

Laurent Kleitman, Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental, adds: “We are delighted to deepen our valued partnership with Eagle Hills through Mandarin Oriental, Munich - an iconic hotel in one of Germany’s most dynamic cities. Together, we share a commitment to delivering exceptional experiences and elevating the standards of luxury hospitality in culturally rich locations around the world.”

This reinforces Eagle Hills’ strategic growth in key international markets and underlines its ambition to become a major player in the global hospitality and real estate landscape. Eagle Hills remains committed to shaping landmark projects that blend exceptional design with cultural authenticity, creating destinations of lasting impact and enduring value.