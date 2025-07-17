Cairo, Egypt – MDP, a long-standing leader in Africa’s card issuing and processing industry, continues to solidify its position as a trusted payments powerhouse across the Middle East and Africa. In partnership with BPC, global payment solutions provider, MDP has built a next-generation third-party processing center using BPC’s SmartVista platform, enabling it to deliver scalable, secure, and innovative payment solutions across the region.

By adopting the future-proven technology, MDP built from scratch the business with unified issuing, acquiring, processing services in a single modular stack, enabling the company to serve banks, fintechs, merchants across the Middle East and Africa with unprecedented agility. MDP’s vision was clear - to create a powerful processing hub capable of end-to-end services while scaling effortlessly with its clients’ evolving needs. The rollout of the project from scratch followed a phased go-live model, activating each BPC SmartVista module as new clients signed on, ensuring accelerated time-to-market and allowing MDP to expand its market share while scaling its platform capabilities in parallel.

BPC SmartVista’s advanced card-management engine lets MDP offer the issuance of complex personalised Debit, Credit and Prepaid products for the B2B customers. On the acquiring side, SmartVista enables Visa, Mastercard, and EBC branded cards acceptance through all MDP network. A 3D-Secure ACS and fraud management, rounds out MDP’s offering. At the heart of the architecture lies SmartVista Integration Platform; by utilising advanced APIs, SmartVista Integration platform allows MDP to build custom APIs Gateway in-house, enabling faster client onboarding and adaptation to market trends, all while maintaining core system stability.

Today, MDP serves over 260 financial institutions across more than 40 countries, making it one of the most established processing providers in the region. By continuously investing in infrastructure, local expertise, and product innovation, MDP remains at the forefront of financial inclusion and digital transformation across the continent. Its technology backbone has enabled the launch of numerous pioneering products in the region, from closed-loop cards to open-loop solutions for emerging digital platforms reinforcing its role as a catalyst for innovation. Recently, MDP’s achievements were recognized on a regional level, earning a spot among the Top 20 of Forbes’ 50 Leading Fintechs in MENA.

Usama El Sayed, MD MEA, BPC, said: “From tier-1 and tier-2 banks to fast-growing fintechs, every customer needs technology that scales on demand. We are proud to be the technology partner of MDP, helping the processor drive innovation and deliver payment experience through the MEA market. With SmartVista’s advanced, modular design, MDP can launch, migrate, and innovate at speed, building an ecosystem from scratch and elevating digital payments across the region.”

”Our mission has always been to empower financial institutions with world-class payment technology that’s agile, secure, and future-ready,” said Ahmed Nafie, CEO of MDP. “Through our collaboration with BPC and the SmartVista platform, we have redefined what it means to be a processor in today’s market, delivering not just services, but scalable ecosystems that enable innovation and financial inclusion across the region. Our commitment to regional demands & financial growth remains at the heart of everything we do.”

About BPC

BPC is a proven industry leader that is shaping the world of transactions with quick, safe and easy payment processing. With a focus on exceptional technology development and customer service, BPC helps tier 1, tier 2 financial institutions, fintechs, SMEs and other businesses to deliver innovative and best-in-class proven solutions that fit with today’s consumer lifestyle when banking, shopping, or moving in both urban and rural areas. With more than 500 customers across 140 countries, BPC collaborates with all ecosystem players to deliver services for the digital world. Its core product SmartVista suite comprises cutting-edge banking, commerce, and mobility platforms that enable innovative solutions for digital banking, ATM and switching, payments processing, card, and fraud management, financial inclusion, merchant portals, transport, and smart cities. To find out more about how BPC can help businesses deliver a seamless payments processing experience to consumers, please visit www.bpcbt.com

About MDP:

MDP is the leading payment enabler across Africa & the Middle East. It enables businesses to roll out their financial solutions with end-to-end payment infrastructure offerings – from personalized card production to financial transaction processing and digital payment solutions. MDP has been well-positioned in the market for more than 30+ years and is acknowledged for accelerating payment experiences through a tech-driven approach. MDP embraces the global adoption of innovative, scalable, and secure emerging fintech solutions that provide seamless omnichannel customer experiences. MDP is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt, and has an extended footprint in 40+ countries globally.