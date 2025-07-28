Dubai, UAE: Ultra-luxury iconic car marque Rolls-Royce is now available as a new Platinum Class option from the global chauffeur service Blacklane. Initially in Dubai, the introduction of Rolls-Royce models to Blacklane is part of ongoing investment and expansion across the Middle East for the fast-growth business.

The development follows the addition of Business Class - Blacklane’s entry level vehicle option - in Dubai as operations in the UAE continue to expand. A fleet of all-electric Mercedes Benz EQEs were added to the Blacklane platform in March this year, boosting the already popular First Class service established in the city since 2023. Further recent growth in the GCC has included the roll-out of Lucid advanced electric vehicles in Saudi Arabia and new operations opening in Kuwait.

Dr Jens Wohltorf, co-founder and CEO, Blacklane explains:

“2025 has been a year of milestones for Blacklane in the GCC and we are hitting new achievements in luxury mobility month after month. Dubai is a city of opportunity and a fitting home for the first ever Rolls-Royce cars on our platform. Our investment is raising demand and excitement for first-class chauffeur services across the Middle East. I’m excited to plan the ambitious next phase of how our new Platinum Class comes to life around the world very soon.”

Bringing an unrivaled level of luxury and exclusivity to Blacklane’s Dubai presence, the Ghost Series II Rolls-Royce vehicles are complemented by new professional chauffeurs who have been onboarded by Blacklane for their track record with highly prestigious cars. The new Platinum Class chauffeurs have completed bespoke training at the Blacklane Chauffeur Academy in Dubai to bring the highest standards of service to guests.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II cars boast the signature Blacklane two-tone black and white exterior and are now available for both pre-booked journeys, including airport transfers, and immediate hailing from select locations in Dubai.

About Blacklane:

Blacklane is the global chauffeur service delivering premium, sustainable and reliable transportation in over 50 countries. With services ranging from airport transfers and city-to-city rides to on-demand and hourly bookings, Blacklane ensures a seamless travel experience for business and leisure guests alike. Headquartered in Berlin, the fast-growing scale-up employs 400+ people worldwide and partners with thousands of chauffeurs to deliver first-class service. As a leader in sustainable mobility, Blacklane drives innovation in electrification, training and technology, trusted by top luxury travel brands and discerning clients across six continents.