In a world where financial inclusion remains one of the greatest hurdles to economic growth, PalmPay is turning the tide.

The Africa-focused neobank has once again been named among the 2025 Top 300 Fintech Companies in the World by CNBC and Statista — a nod to its rising influence in shaping digital finance across emerging markets.

This marks the second consecutive year that PalmPay has earned a place on the prestigious list, which recognises the world’s most innovative and impactful fintech firms.

The 2025 ranking was based on a rigorous evaluation of thousands of companies worldwide, assessing key metrics such as growth, innovation, market penetration, and societal impact. Alongside global leaders like Revolut, Nubank, and Ant Group, PalmPay’s inclusion underscores the growing influence of emerging-market fintechs on the global stage.

Source: Supplied.

With more than 35 million registered users and up to 15 million transactions processed daily, PalmPay is gaining traction as one of Africa’s fastest-growing digital financial platforms.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of consumer and business-facing services, including transfers, bill payments, credit, savings, insurance, and merchant solutions — all delivered via an intuitive mobile app supported by a robust agent and merchant network of over 1 million partners.

Trusted, inclusive, expanding

In its flagship market of Nigeria, PalmPay operates as a full-service neobank, serving both individuals and businesses. Through a combination of deep local distribution and customer-centric innovation, the platform has become a trusted tool for everyday financial transactions, bridging access gaps in underserved communities.

“To be recognised as one of the world’s top fintech companies by CNBC and Statista is a powerful affirmation of our mission to build a more inclusive financial system,” said Sofia Zab, founding chief marketing officer at PalmPay.

“Through cutting-edge technology, deep local distribution, and a customer-first mindset, we’ve built Nigeria’s leading neobank. As we scale PalmPay to more emerging markets, including Tanzania and Bangladesh, our focus remains on closing financial access gaps for everyday consumers and businesses, while expanding the partner ecosystem that fuels our reach and impact.”

As part of its broader expansion strategy, PalmPay recently launched operations in Tanzania and Bangladesh through a smartphone device financing model, which serves as a digital entry point for financially underserved users. The company is also scaling its POS and API-based B2B solutions, aimed at small merchants and enterprise clients in need of reliable payment infrastructure.

“PalmPay is building a neobanking platform tailored to the realities of emerging markets,” said Jiapei Yan, Group Chief Commercial Officer at PalmPay.

“We are creating the infrastructure for a connected digital economy — where people and businesses can thrive through reliable, inclusive financial tools. This recognition from CNBC and Statista affirms our progress and also the scale of the opportunity ahead. As we expand across more emerging markets, we are committed to creating lasting value for our users, partners, and the communities we serve.”

Growth, reach, recognition

PalmPay’s recognition by CNBC and Statista follows another major accolade earlier this year: the company ranked #2 overall and #1 in the financial services sector on the Financial Times – Africa’s Fastest-Growing Companies 2025 list. This ranking, based on revenue growth from 2020 to 2023, reinforces PalmPay’s momentum as one of the continent’s fintech frontrunners.

Currently active in Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, and Bangladesh, PalmPay continues to expand its footprint across Africa and Asia, with a focus on device financing, digital banking, and merchant solutions.

Backed by a partnership-led approach and a scalable tech platform, the company is poised to shape the next chapter of inclusive financial growth in high-potential markets around the world.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).