Cairo, Tanmeyah, a subsidiary of EFG Holding, and a leading provider of innovative and integrated financial solutions for small business owners and entrepreneurs has spearheaded the development of El Zaharaa Square, a major public space located at the intersection of Al Zahraa Street and El Khamseen Street in Al Maadi, in a move that underscores its steadfast commitment to community development and environmental sustainability.

This initiative is a key milestone in Tanmeyah’s broader Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy, reflecting the company’s long-term vision to enhance public spaces and improve quality of life for the communities it serves.

The project was executed in close coordination with several key stakeholders, including the Cairo Governorate, the Office of the Deputy Governor for South Cairo, the Al Basateen and Al Maadi District Authorities, the National Organization for Urban Harmony and the Cleaning and Landscaping Authority. It was undertaken under the esteemed patronage of the Financial Regulatory Authority.

This collaboration builds on Tanmeyah’s ongoing partnerships with local authorities, having previously joined forces with the Al Basateen District and the National Organization for Urban Harmony in December 2024 to redevelop Palestine Square and Ahmed Abd El-Azeem Street in Al Maadi—further underscoring the company’s sustained commitment to enhancing public spaces and fostering community development in the areas it operates.

Spanning 8,600 square meters, El Zaharaa Square is one of the largest public squares in Greater Cairo. Its selection for this development project was a strategic one—its central location in Al Maadi, where Tanmeyah is headquartered, makes it a focal point for positive urban transformation.

Jinu Johnson, CEO and Managing Director of Tanmeyah, commented: “This initiative is a testament to our deep-rooted belief that businesses thrive when communities flourish. By enhancing El Zaharaa Square, we’re not just improving infrastructure—we’re helping create a more vibrant, inclusive, and livable urban space for everyone. It’s a meaningful step in our ongoing journey toward sustainability and shared growth.”

This development marks another chapter in Tanmeyah’s ongoing efforts to integrate sustainability into its operations while giving back to the community through impactful, long-lasting initiatives.

About Tanmeyah

Tanmeyah is one of Egypt’s leading providers of innovative and integrated financial solutions for small business owners and entrepreneurs. Founded in 2009 and acquired by EFG Holding in 2016, Tanmeyah offers a comprehensive range of products and services specifically designed to empower entrepreneurs in underserved areas and communities across Egypt. These include financing solutions, insurance services, and digital payment tools, delivered through its extensive branch network and digital platforms, and in collaboration with strategic partners—enabling clients to grow and manage their businesses effectively.

This is rooted in the company’s role in supporting the local economy, combating poverty, raising financial literacy, and elevating the well-being of underserved communities.

Through ongoing digital transformation and the promotion of cashless transactions, Tanmeyah also contributes to reducing carbon emissions and enhancing financial inclusion.

Since its inception, Tanmeyah has issued nearly 3 million financing facilities for projects of various sizes and sectors. The company currently operates over 354 branches across 25 Egyptian governorates, serving more than 50,000 new clients each month, and supported by a near of 6,000 employees.