DUBAI, United Arab Emirates & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Baron Capital, a premier growth equity investment firm with a 43-year track record of long-term fundamental investing, today announced the opening of a new office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Located in the Dubai International Finance Centre (DIFC), the Firm will operate pursuant to a DFSA securities license. This on-the-ground presence in Dubai marks a significant step in Baron Capital’s global expansion and underscores the Firm’s commitment to serving clients in key financial markets worldwide. Over time, Baron Capital expects to further grow its presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

The new office enhances the Firm’s ability to serve investors across the Middle East by offering local access to Baron Capital’s investment capabilities. The office is led by Rabih Sultani, Senior Executive Officer of Baron Capital Management (DIFC) Limited, who brings more than 25 years of experience in the Middle East and a deep understanding of the region’s investment priorities.

“It’s a privilege to represent Baron Capital in the Middle East,” said Rabih Sultani, SEO and Head of Middle East Business Development. “For 43 years, the Firm has specialized in investing in exceptional growth businesses with a long-term perspective—an approach that has consistently delivered strong results for clients. That disciplined philosophy, combined with Baron Capital’s independent structure and deep family values, align well with the priorities that guide many family offices, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds in the GCC, who seek both performance and partnership that endures across generations.”

“The opening of our first Middle East office marks an important milestone in the continued expansion of our global business,” said Katya Rosenblatt, Global Head of Distribution and Business Development at Baron Capital. “We are committed to deepening our presence in the region and supporting our local clients with the same dedication, discipline, and partnership that have defined Baron Capital for over four decades.”

About Baron Capital

Baron Capital is a premier asset management firm focused exclusively on delivering growth equity investment solutions to institutions, financial advisors, and individual investors. Since its founding in 1982, Baron Capital has been united under one style of investing with a single objective—to be long-term investors in secular growth businesses with durable competitive advantages, run by great management teams. With $44.2 billion in assets under management (as of 6/30/2025) across 20 strategies, Baron Capital prides itself on delivering the best solutions and outcomes for clients globally.